View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces Plan to File Patents after Breakthrough in the Development of Hemp based Construction Materials in Colombia after 2 Years of Research.

/EIN News/ -- Company has initiated construction of Greenhouses to house their Seed Bank.



Montevideo, Uruguay, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) announces their medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”), has successfully developed a Hemp Bio-Mix to develop construction materials. The Company has been working for over 2 years with their University partner to combine the right mix of hemp to make shingles that can withstand climatic conditions in Colombia. The Company is moving forward with patents for this and other Bio-Construction applications.

Sannabis and their partners are the only companies working with this University in Colombia on “Productive Projects” to investigate and educate the community. The University certifies the processes and products not only to obtain patents, but also comply with Colombia’s rigorous standards for the development of hemp and medical marijuana products.

Sannabis hired an experienced contractor to build out Greenhouses to house their Seed Bank at their new farm close to their University partner. Installation has begun with irrigation, lighting, and security complying with Government regulations. The same security company will take care of both the Seed Bank’s greenhouses and their transformation facilities. The Company is complying with the recent requirements they received from the Ministries of Justice and Health for their transformation license to make cannabis and hemp into a standardized raw ingredient.

Company executives are currently in Uruguay working with their partners to grow and commercialize hemp products for the international markets. Sannabis’ partner is one of a few licensed growers in Uruguay. They are meeting with several industrialists interested in working with them.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia

jcampo@viewsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.