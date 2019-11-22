Dr. Dallas Dance Joins MindRocket Media Group as President & Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Dallas Dance has been named President & COO of MindRocket Media Group

Award-winning education leader and sought-after strategic advisor by public and private firms will be a key figure in MindRocket’s growth strategy for 2020

Bringing Dr. Dallas Dance aboard the MindRocket ship is a major win, and this day is a landmark in our continuing upward trajectory as a company.” — Dr. Rod Berger, CEO of MindRocket Media Group

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindRocket Media Group , the comprehensive multi-channel communications, business strategy and editorial firm, has announced the hire of S. Dallas Dance, PhD, as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The addition of Dance to MindRocket’s leadership team supports the company’s ambitious growth plan for 2020 and beyond, which includes the integration of enhanced strategic and consultative services across the education and healthcare sectors.MindRocket co-founder Dr. Rod Berger, formerly President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will retain the title of CEO and remain at the head of both MindRocket and Educate4Health , the recently-acquired global healthcare and life sciences communications firm operating across Europe and North America. Berger will focus his upcoming efforts on merger and acquisition (M&A) activities with the objective of bringing more products and services to the intersection between the education and health sectors."Bringing Dr. Dallas Dance aboard the MindRocket ship is a major win, and this day is a landmark in our continuing upward trajectory as a company,” said Berger. “Finding the right individual to aid in our global growth plans has been an important objective of mine over the past year and I can think of no better fit for our organization and the culture of success we’re building. I’ve known Dallas for several years and he is as a man of principle who does not shy from challenges and meets them head on with grace and dignity. I’m excited for where we’re headed and even more so for the opportunity to get there together.”Dance’s experience as a sought-after leadership and strategy advisor across multiple sectors―education, healthcare and beyond―makes him an ideal fit on the MindRocket leadership team, and an individual uniquely suited to bring significant value to current and future MindRocket clients and partners. His recent work has included supporting strategy, operations and leadership development efforts for a number of high-profile entities across the private and public sectors. These groups include 30 school districts across the U.S. with student populations as high as 215,000; a large healthcare nonprofit with seven locations; a major credit card company; and a number of private technology, healthcare and education companies.“I’m honored to join the MindRocket Media Group team and appreciate the opportunity Dr. Berger has given me to contribute my passion and talents to a company on the precipice of truly groundbreaking achievements,” said Dance. “As an educator by training and trade, I’ve always believed in lifting up others―understanding, caring about and helping as many people as possible―and in my recent work I’ve found that this personal mission of mine applies just as appropriately across different sectors and industries. As part of the talented MindRocket team, I’m excited for the next steps in expanding our collective reach and putting our efforts toward delivering the best possible strategic support for all individuals, entities and companies who care about progress in all its forms and representations.”Prior to his independent consulting work, Dr. Dance was an innovative, award-winning educator and administrator consistently recognized for his impact on organizational culture, rigorous instruction, vibrant leadership pathways, leveraging technology, and dynamic community engagement. He served as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland, the nation’s 25th largest school system, where he pioneered equity-centered shifts in teaching and learning to close the graduation achievement gap between black and white students while increasing graduation rates overall. He was previously one of three chief school officers responsible for the administration of nearly 300 schools in the Houston (Texas) Independent School District, the seventh largest school system in the nation, and held executive leadership positions at the central office and building levels in Virginia.MindRocket and Educate4Health provide strategic communications, media production and advisement services to school districts, nonprofits, technology firms, and public and private companies across the global education and health sectors. Dance’s leadership will enhance the company’s ability to provide district communication services and brand management for companies across industries. To learn more, visit www.mindrocketmediagroup.com and educate4health.com.About MindRocket Media GroupMindRocket Media Group is a strategic advisory firm focused on providing communications, brand-building, media production, network development, and go-to-market support to companies operating within the K-20 education and education technology sectors worldwide. With a foundation built on years of experience and broad expertise within the education industry, we leverage the power of community and storytelling to make a difference in the industry. Our market knowledge, progressive strategies, and well-established relationships allow us to influence, support, and represent the change-makers who drive the business of education across the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at https://www.mindrocketmediagroup.com About Educate4Health, a MindRocket Media Group CompanyEducate4Health are communications and media specialists focused on improving effectiveness of interaction between patients, healthcare companies, and allied professionals. Educate4Health empowers patients to make informed choices through reliable, easily accessible sources of expert healthcare information and better health literacy. The group creates and implements smart engagement strategies providing the right information, through the right medium, at the right time, to the right people. Empowering professionals and patients reduces business costs while improving healthcare outcomes and patients’ experiences. Learn more at https://educate4health.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.