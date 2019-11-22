Analysis on the World's Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market, 2019-2024 - Increasing Penetration & Decreasing Cost of LEDs is a Key Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PoE lighting market is projected to reach USD 1,174 million by 2024 from USD 256 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 35.6%.



Growing adoption of PoE lighting solutions in commercial and healthcare applications is expected to drive overall growth of PoE lighting market

The growth of the PoE lighting market is driven by factors such as the increasing penetration and decreasing cost of LEDs, growing adoption of PoE lighting solutions in commercial and healthcare applications, and rising need for cost-effective lighting solutions. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of PoE switches, requirement of additional equipment, and limited transmission distance and power delivery rates are the barriers inhibiting the growth of this market. However, it is expected that with improving POE standards, the penetration of PoE lighting systems for connected lighting applications in commercial spaces would increase.

Hardware segment to hold the largest share of PoE lighting market during forecast period

Increasing demand for energy-saving lighting systems is a key driving factor for the PoE lighting market for hardware. To enable a PoE lighting solution, several hardware components, including power sourcing equipment, powered devices, and other components, are required. The majority of the cost involved in deploying a PoE solution is for the hardware. Moreover, with improving PoE standards, new, standardized switches are expected to commercialize, which would further propel the market for PoE lighting.

Industrial application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The industrial segment includes lighting in production halls, warehouses, representative rooms, and other indoor areas. The use of PoE can simplify the implementation of a smart lighting system in an office or industrial application. Industries and factories are now focusing on energy-efficient lighting solutions owing to the government regulations for energy saving. Thus, PoE lighting is among the preferred solutions being adopted by them. Furthermore, growing adoption of industry 4.0 is expected to create opportunities for players offering PoE lighting solutions for the industrial vertical.

Europe to hold second-largest share of PoE lighting market during forecast period

The high market share of the region is attributed to the increasing awareness about energy conservation and the implementation of various government initiatives for it. The 2012 Energy Efficiency Directive and Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) by the European Union has helped establish and promote energy conservation measures in different sectors, such as industrial and commercial workplaces, as well as residential complexes. The growth of the European PoE lighting market is also expected to be driven by the growing adoption of digital workspaces for smart, cost-efficient, and flexible environment. For instance, The Edge in Amsterdam is a leading example of a smart office building in Europe.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for PoE Lighting Market

4.2 PoE lighting Market, By Wattage

4.3 PoE lighting Market, By Offering

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of PoE Lighting Solutions in Commercial and Healthcare Applications

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Cost-Effective Lighting Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of PoE Switches and Requirement of Additional Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improving PoE Standards for Higher Power, Speed, and Efficiency

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Smart and Automated Systems and Rising Demand for Smart Workplaces

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Transmission Distance and Power Delivery Rates



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research and Development

6.2.2 Manufacturers/Suppliers

6.2.3 System Integrators

6.2.4 Software/Platform Providers

6.2.5 End-Use Applications

6.3 PoE and Cable Standards

6.4 Connected Market

6.4.1 Lighting Control System

6.4.1.1 Lighting Control System Market, By Offering

6.4.1.2 Lighting Control System Market, By Application



7 PoE Lighting Case Studies

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 The Compucom Digital Campus

7.1.2 The Edge: Smart Office

7.1.3 Quest Corporate Campus

7.1.4 Haverkamp Properties: Apartments

7.1.5 Smart Office: Albertslund Municipality in Copenhagen

7.1.6 The DES Moines Electrical Apprenticeship

7.1.7 The West Baden Springs Hotel



8 PoE Lighting Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 North America to Dominate PoE Lighting Hardware Market During the Forecast Period

8.2.2 Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)

8.2.2.1 PoE Endspan

8.2.2.2 PoE Midspan (Midspan PoE Hub Or Midspan PoE Or Power Injector)

8.2.3 Powered Device (PD)

8.2.4 Other Components

8.3 Software and Services

8.3.1 Software and Service Offerings to Grow at A Higher CAGR During Forecast Period



9 PoE Lighting Market, By Wattage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 25 Watts

9.2.1 PoE Lighting Market for Up to 25 Watts to Register Highest CAGR in APAC During Forecast Period

9.3 Greater Than 25 Watts

9.3.1 Greater Than 25w Segment to Dominate PoE Lighting Market During Forecast Period



10 PoE Lighting Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Growing Adoption of PoE Lighting in Offices and Healthcare Applications is Driving PoE Lighting Market

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Industrial Application to Exhibit Highest Growth During Forecast Period

10.4 Residential

10.4.1 North America to Account for Largest Share of Residential PoE Lighting During Forecast Period



11 PoE Lighting Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Growing Demand for PoE Lighting Solutions in Commercial and Industrial Spaces to Drive PoE Lighting Market in US

11.2.2 Canada and Mexico

11.2.2.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems and High Infrastructural Investments are Propelling Market in Canada and Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 to Drive Market in Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Strong Economic Conditions to Lead France to Be Among Early Adopters of PoE Lighting Systems

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Improvements in Current PoE Standards and Advancements in Efficiency of Leds to Propel Market in UK

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.3.4.1 Rest of Europe to Exhibit Highest Growth in European Market

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China to Dominate PoE lighting Market in APAC During Forecast Period

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 Rising Government Expenditure on Public Infrastructure and Increasing Focus of Governments on Environment Protection and Energy-Efficient Systems to Drive PoE lighting Market in India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of PoE Lighting in Commercial Spaces to Drive Market in Japan

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.4.4.1 Increasing Government Expenditure on Public Infrastructure and Continuing Growth in Commercial and Industrial Building Construction to Drive PoE lighting Market in the Region

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Middle East & Africa to Dominate PoE lighting Market in Rest of the World

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Increasing Focus of Municipalities and Utilities on Energy Efficiency and Cost-Saving Systems to Drive Market in South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 PoE lighting Market: Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Product Developments and Launches

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.3 Innovators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Signify Holding (Philips Lighting N.V.)

13.2.1.1 Business Overview

13.2.1.2 Products Offered

13.2.1.3 Recent Developments

13.2.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2.1.5 Right to Win

13.2.2 Ideal Industries (CREE)

13.2.3 Hubbell Incorporated

13.2.4 Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Waldmann Lighting)

13.2.5 H.E. Williams Company

13.2.6 Innovative Lighting (Genisys)

13.2.7 Deco Lighting

13.2.8 Eaton Corporation

13.2.9 North American Manufacturing Enterprises (NAME) Energy Group (MHT Lighting)

13.2.10 Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

13.2.11 Allnet GmbH

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Cisco Systems

13.3.2 Igor Inc.

13.3.3 Nuleds

13.3.4 Molex (Koch Industries)

13.3.5 Leviton

13.4 Key Innovators

13.4.1 Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

13.4.2 Netgear

13.4.3 Wipro Lighting (Wipro Enterprises)

13.4.4 Microsens (Euromicron AG)

13.4.5 The IBS Group LLC



