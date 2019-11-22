MicroStar Logistics Expands Network of Keg Quality Centers with New Flagship Texas Facility

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroStar Logistics has completed its latest investment in keg quality with the buildout of a new flagship Keg Quality Services Center in Eagle Pass, TX. The ~250,000 square foot facility adds to MicroStar’s industry-leading keg repair and maintenance capabilities in order to service millions of kegs each year benefiting its customers ranging from small craft brewers to the largest individual brewery in the world.



“This state-of-the-art facility further supports the beer industry’s commitment to quality," said Glen Opp, MicroStar’s Chief Operating Officer. “For over 40 years our Keg Quality Services teams have finetuned a remarkable set of tools and techniques to keep kegs looking and working like new while extending the life of these valuable assets. Now we are doubling down on quality yet again… leveraging our tried-and-true equipment and also working with the top equipment manufacturers to apply new technologies to keg quality for the first time. Robotics, vision inspection systems, sustainable water reclamation processes and more all to enable our growing quality teams to expand our role as a high-performing extension of our brewers’ operations.”

“Brewers are blown away when they see photos, videos or have an opportunity to tour our operations to see what we do and meet our teams in person,” said Matt Trim, Director of Plant Operations for MicroStar. “They are also excited to know that these facilities are just the beginning. As MicroStar continues to grow, we will continue to innovate and invest in our operations which benefits every brewer in our customer community.”

The new facility is operated by over 100 keg quality professionals and features a range of first-of-its-kind equipment including one of the largest, most sophisticated keg cleaning lines in the world. MicroStar also operates a network of other facilities across the country enabling the company to efficiently repair and maintain its fleet of over 4.5 million kegs. To see video highlights of MicroStar’s quality capabilities, click HERE.

About MicroStar

Founded in 1996 and based in the heart of Denver, Colorado, MicroStar Logistics is the leading diversified keg solutions provider. MicroStar's Keg Management division leverages two pools of kegs -- KegCraft-branded kegs for midsize, regional brewers and MicroStar-branded kegs for large, national brewers -- to deliver cost-effective outsourced keg solutions. MicroStar’s Quality Services division is the leading keg repair and maintenance operation helping to maintain the quality and lengthen the lifespans of some of the largest keg fleets in the world. For additional information, visit www.MicroStarLogistics.com.

MicroStar Quality Services: Texas Facility MicroStar's ~250,000 sq. ft. facility in Eagle Pass, Texas is the newest addition to their industry leading network of keg quality centers. Combined, these facilities repair and maintain million of kegs each year returning them to like-new condition. MicroStar's Quality Team in Eagle Pass Texas MicroStar's national network of keg quality centers are powered by hundreds of keg quality professionals including the team in Eagle Pass, Texas (pictured here). Largest Network of Kegs MicroStar's network of 4.5MM+ kegs ensures leading brewers always have the kegs they need, when they need them. MicroStar Quality Services: Texas Across their network of Keg Quality Centers, MicroStar inspects, repairs and maintains millions of kegs each year. High Speed Keg Cleaning Line MicroStar’s Keg Quality Centers feature state-of-the-art equipment including one of the largest, most sophisticated keg cleaning lines in the world.



