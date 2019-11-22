Earth Observation Market Study (2019-2030): 5 Major Growth Opportunities are AI & Big-Data, Government Applications, Smart Cities, Autonomous Vehicles, and Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Earth Observation Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The earth observation market is currently undergoing multiple technologies and business model disruptions, largely driven by NewSpace participants in the market. Multiple small-satellite operators have entered the market and some of them have already launched their satellites.

The research indicated that over 12,000 small-satellites will be launched in the coming decade covering both installation and replenishment phases of multiple constellations. This has resulted in the availability of cheaper satellite imagery data that is also getting updated more frequently. With persistent surveillance being the key differentiator and global coverage enhancing the downstream service, small-satellite imagery data is a notable enhancer within the geospatial value-added services market.



The system integrators and platform developers specializing in integration platforms for earth observation intelligence are integrating multiple data sets, including satellite imagery and other non-satellite data to deliver actionable insights to different customer groups across diverse markets. The small-satellite operators are themselves delivering full solutions utilizing their own custom-built intelligence platforms apart from playing the data-supplier role within the earth observation value-chain.



Research Highlights



The study covers the assessment of the upstream and downstream segments of the earth observation market. The downstream segment includes the revenue forecast (2018-2030) covering the value-added services offered by key, global, geospatial market participants. The analysis covers the assessment of existing and future earth observation satellites, key enabling technology trends, and future growth opportunities. The study also provides action points based on the analysis for relevant industry participants indicating their relevance to important future growth opportunities.



The study also covers significant trends with respect to artificial intelligence on the geospatial market and discusses each growth opportunity in detail elaborating on the action points and their significance with respect to related revenue opportunities. This study is an overview of the current state of the earth observation market, value-added services, and related market opportunities; it also covers the evolving impact of artificial intelligence on this market. If someone is interested in understanding the revenue opportunities for value-added services and growth opportunities with regards to key technology trends, then this study will help them.



Key Issues Addressed

How many satellites are there in orbit delivering earth observation capabilities?

How many earth observation satellites are going to be launched in the future?

What launch vehicles (service providers) did the satellites travel on to their respective orbital placements?

What are the key technology trends active in the earth observation market?

What is the revenue forecast for value-added services in the earth observation market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Service Providers

2. Growth Environment-Market Overview

Planned GEO Earth Observation Missions-Overview

New GEO Earth Observation Missions-Overview

Ongoing GEO Earth Observation Missions-Overview

EO Missions Across Orbit Segments-Overview

Planned Small-satellite EO Missions-Overview

Ongoing Small-satellite EO Missions-Overview

Small-satellite EO Missions Across Orbit Segments-Overview

Mission Life of Planned EO Satellites-Overview

EO Small-satellites Launch Landscape

Geospatial Market-Snapshot of Key Incumbents and Startups

Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecasts-Assumptions and Definitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. Visioning Scenarios

Technology Enablers-Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence in Geospatial Market-Must-Have for the Future

Macro to Micro Visioning

Top Predictions for the Earth Observation Market

5. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

6. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

5 Major Growth Opportunities-Overview

Growth Opportunity 1-Artificial Intelligence & Big-Data

Growth Opportunity 2-Government Applications

Growth Opportunity 3-Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 4-Autonomous Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 5-Blockchain

6. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

