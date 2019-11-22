Global $5.7 Billion Pheromones Market in Agriculture - 2019-2025 Forecast Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pheromones Market in Agriculture by Crop Type (Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring), Mode of Application (Traps, Dispensers, Sprays), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pheromones market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 15.3%.

The growing adoption of organic agriculture and sustainable farming practices coupled with the increasing demand for high-value crops such as fruits & nuts drives the growth in the market.

Report Scope



This report segments the seed market based on type, crop type, function, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the pheromones industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Fruits & nuts are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



Fruits & nuts accounted for the largest pheromones market share in 2018. This is owing to the growing export demand for fresh fruits from countries such as China, India, Argentina, Spain, and Mexico, which is also a key driver for the increase in the usage of pheromone products in this region. At a global level, consumers are shifting focusing towards consuming exotic organic nuts and tropical fruits which has also aided the growth of this market



The sex pheromones segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



By type, the pheromones industry is categorized as sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others, which include alarm pheromones, trail pheromones, and host marking pheromones. With the growing demand for controlling the pest population, and reduce insecticide sprays; the need for adoption of sex pheromones would help in controlling both male and female pest population.



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the pheromones market.



In 2019, North America is estimated to account for the largest market. Countries such as the US and Canada are among the major pheromone producers in the world. The region is also a host to some leading players in the pheromones business such as Suterra LLC (US) and Russell IPM (US) Corteva Agriscience (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pheromones Market

4.2 Pheromones Market, By Mode of Application

4.3 North America Pheromones Market, By Cropt Type & Country, 2018

4.4 Pheromones Market, By Mode of Application & Region, 2018

4.5 Pheromones Market: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro Indicators

5.2.1 Increase in the Global Trade of Insecticides

5.2.1.1 Export Scenario of Insecticides

5.2.1.2 Import Scenario of Insecticides

5.2.2 Population Growth and Diverse Food Demand

5.2.3 Increase in Organic Farm Area

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Impact of Climatic Changes on Pest Proliferation

5.3.1.2 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops

5.3.1.3 Advancements in Integrated Pest Management Solutions

5.3.1.4 Supportive Regulations for Semiochemicals

5.3.2 Restraint

5.3.2.1 Cost of Active Ingredients and Maintenance

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 The Usage of Biologicals to Gain Traction in the Market

5.3.3.2 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Counterfeit Products in Developing Countries

5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Biologicals

5.3.4.3 Development of Multi-Target Pest Pheromone Dispensers

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 US

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 India

5.4.4 Australia

5.4.5 South Africa

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Pheromones Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sex Pheromones

6.2.1 Sex Pheromones are Most Commonly Used in the Process of Mating Disruption

6.3 Aggregation Pheromones

6.3.1 Aggregation Pheromones Find Use in Mass Trapping Practices

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Host-Marking Pheromones are Utilized in Tackling Insects That Attack Fruits



7 Pheromones Market, By Mode of Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dispensers

7.2.1 Companies are Researching on the Launch of Environment-Friendly and Sustainable Options in Dispensers

7.3 Traps

7.3.1 Pheromone Traps are Convenient and Ready-To-Use Products, Which Drives the Growth of the Market

7.4 Sprays

7.4.1 Microencapsulated Pheromones are Increasingly Finding Application in Mating Disruption and Mass Trapping Solutions Due to Wider Coverage



8 Pheromones Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Detection & Monitoring

8.2.1 Rise in Detection & Monitoring Activities in North America

8.3 Mass Trapping

8.3.1 High Suppression of Insect Population Through Mass Trapping

8.4 Mating Disruption

8.4.1 High Efficiency to Control Invasive Pest Such as Codling Moth Driving Market for Mating Disruption



9 Pheromones Market, By Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Macro Indicators

9.3 Fruits & Nuts

9.3.1 Extensive Research is Being Conducted on the Use of Pheromone Nanogels in Pest Management for Fruits

9.4 Field Crops

9.4.1 Start-Ups in the Pheromones Market are Offering Mating Disruption Solutions for Field Crops

9.5 Vegetable Crops

9.5.1 Pheromones Can Act in Synergy When Combined With Host Plant Volatiles

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Pheromone Traps are Used for Detecting Insects in Plantation and Alfalfa Crops



10 Pheromones Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Increase in Organic Farm Area

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Drivers

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Spain

10.3.1.1 Restraint

10.3.2 Italy

10.3.2.1 Opportunities

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests

10.3.4 France

10.3.4.1 Counterfeit Products in Developing Countries

10.3.5 Netherlands

10.3.5.1 Development of Multi-Target Pest Pheromone Dispensers

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.3.6.1 US

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Australia

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Patent Analysis

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Introduction

10.4.4 Bangladesh

10.4.4.1 Sex Pheromones are Most Commonly Used in the Process of Mating Disruption

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.5.1 Aggregation Pheromones Find Use in Mass Trapping Practices

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.6.1 Host-Marking Pheromones are Utilized in Tackling Insects That Attack Fruits

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.1.1 Dispensers

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.2.1 Traps

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.3.1 Sprays

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.5.4.1 Pheromones Market, By Function

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.1.1 Rise in Detection & Monitoring Activities in North America

10.6.2 Others in Row

10.6.2.1 High Suppression of Insect Population Through Mass Trapping



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Start-Up Microquadrant

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Expansions and Investments

11.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5.4 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 SWOT Analysis

12.1.4 Right to Win

12.2 Koppert Biological Systems

12.3 Isagro Group

12.4 Biobest Group N.V.

12.5 Suterra LLC

12.6 Russell IPM

12.7 ISCA Technologies

12.8 TRC Inc.

12.9 Bedoukian Research, Inc.

12.10 Pherobank B.V.

12.11 BASF

12.12 Certis Europe B.V.

12.13 Bioline Agrosciences Ltd

12.14 Bio Controle

12.15 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd

12.16 Sumi Agro France

12.17 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L.

12.18 Laboratorios Agrochem S.L.

12.19 Novagrica

12.20 International Pheromone Systems



