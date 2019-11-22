Monetisation Platforms - World Market Outlook to 2023 by Application, Delivery Type, Telecoms Service & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Monetisation Platforms: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall spending on monetisation platforms is set to decline during the forecast period, but this masks the significant overhaul that such systems will undergo during this time.



This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on monetisation platforms and related services for 2019-2023. It provides details of how spending will vary by delivery type, service type and region across different sub-segments. The report also provides recommendations for how vendors and CSPs can transition from legacy systems to modern architecture frameworks.

This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the monetisation platforms market, split into: four application segments: billing and charging, partner and interconnect, policy management and mediation two delivery types: product-related and professional services four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed eight geographical regions: Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the monetisation platforms market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors

