Battery Management System Market Analysis by Battery Type, Topology, Type, Application & Geography (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Management System Market by Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Advanced Lead-acid), Topology (Centralized, Modular, Distributed), Type, Application (Automotive, UPS, Telecommunications, Renewable Energy Systems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The battery management system market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2019 to 2024.
The power bank market registered a shipment of 5.6 million units in 2018 and is projected to reach 29.4 million units by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.
Major driving factors for the market include the growing trend of electric vehicles, increasing requirement of battery monitoring in the renewable energy systems, the need for effective electric grid management, and electric outage in certain countries. Europe held the major share of the power bank market in 2018, whereas APAC is expected to register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.
The report profiles the key players in the battery management system market and analyzes their market rankings. A few prominent players profiled in this report include Leclanche (Switzerland), Lithium Balance (Denmark), Nuvation Engineering (US), Eberspaecher Vecture (Canada), Storage Battery Systems (US), and Johnson Matthey (UK).
Key Highlights
- Growing trend of electric vehicles propelling the growth of battery management system market
- Battery management system market to be driven by lithium-ion battery during the forecast period
- Stationary battery segment to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period
- Battery management system market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years
Reasons to Buy the Report
- The report segments the battery management system market comprehensively and provides the market size estimation for all subsegments across different regions.
- The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
- The report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the battery management system market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Battery Management System Market
4.2 Market, By Battery Type
4.3 Market, By Type
4.4 Market in North America, By Country and Application
4.5 Market, By Application
4.6 Market, By Country, 2018
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Battery Monitoring in Renewable Energy Systems
5.2.1.3 Need for Effective Electric Grid Management
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Regulations for Developing Battery Management System
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Battery-Operated Vehicles in Public Transport
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand From Data Centers Due to Large Storage Requirements
5.2.3.3 Government Initiatives Encourage Use of Electric Vehicles and Setting Up of E-Charging Stations
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complex Architecture of Battery Management Systems
5.2.4.2 Meeting High Level of Accuracy in Real-Time Applications
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Components of Battery Management System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Battery Control Unit
6.2.1.1 Battery Control Unit - A Preliminary Element in Battery Management Systems
6.2.2 Power Management Components
6.2.2.1 Power Management Components are Building Blocks of Battery Management Systems
6.2.3 Communication Channels
6.2.3.1 Can Bus is A Major Communication Protocol Used Significantly in Automotive Applications
6.3 Software
6.3.1 BMS Software Supports in Monitoring Key Control Actions of Battery Management Systems
7 Battery Management System Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stationary Battery
7.2.1 Usage of Li-Ion Battery in Stationary Applications to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period
7.3 Motive Battery
7.3.1 Battery Management System Monitors and Controls Battery Current and Voltage of Motive Battery
8 Battery Management System, By Topology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Centralized
8.2.1 Centralized Battery Management Systems are Appropriate for Small Battery Packs
8.3 Modular
8.3.1 Modular BMS Architecture Balances Benefits and Pitfalls of Centralized and Distributed Types
8.4 Distributed
8.4.1 Distributed Battery Management System Preferred Due to Simple Design and High Reliability
9 Battery Management System Market, By Battery Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Lithium-Ion Battery
9.3 Advanced Lead-Acid Battery
9.3.1 Use of Battery Management Systems in Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries to Extend Battery Life
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Solid-State Battery
9.4.1.1 Solid-State Batteries Play Crucial Role in Electric Vehicles
9.4.2 Flow Battery
9.4.2.1 Flow Batteries are Appropriate for High-Energy Storage Applications
9.4.3 Nickel-Based Battery
9.4.3.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery is Most Commonly Used Nickel-Based Battery
10 Battery Management System Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Electric Vehicles
10.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Boost Market
10.2.2 E-Bikes
10.2.2.1 Battery Management Systems for E-Bikes Enhance Adoption
10.2.3 Automated Guided Vehicles
10.2.3.1 Efficient and Cheap Battery Management Systems Leading to Wider Adoption for Agvs
10.3 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)
10.3.1 Battery Management Systems Support Monitoring of Critical Parameters in UPS
10.4 Telecommunications
10.4.1 Battery Management Systems for Telecommunications Application to Enhance Battery Efficiency
10.5 Renewable Energy Systems
10.5.1 Renewable Energy Systems to Encourage Use of Battery Management Systems
10.6 Military
10.6.1 Battery Management System to Help in Precise Management of Batteries Used in Military Devices
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Marine
10.7.2 Medical Devices
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US to Be Largest Market for Battery Management System in 2019
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Canada is Fastest-Growing Market in North America
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Infrastructure in Mexico to Propel Demand for Battery Management Systems
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany Held Largest Share of European Market in 2018
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 France has Significant Potential for Development of Market
11.3.3 UK
11.3.3.1 UK is a Significant Market for Battery Management Systems
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Rising Automotive Production to Empower Battery Management System in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Existence of Key Players Offering BMS to Drive the Market in Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 India has Significant Potential for Development of Battery Management System
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.4.1 South Korea has Presence of Major Lithium Battery Manufacturers
11.4.5 Rest of APAC
11.5 RoW
11.5.1 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1.1 Growth in Infrastructure Development and Renewable Energy Systems Empowering the Market in Middle East
11.5.2 South America
11.5.2.1 Developing Economies Such as Brazil and Argentina to Drive Future Growth
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Analysis
12.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis: Market, 2018
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends
12.4.1 Joint Ventures, Acquisitions, Expansions
12.4.2 Product Developments
13 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Leclanche
13.1.2 Lithium Balance
13.1.3 Nuvation Engineering
13.1.4 Eberspaecher Vecture
13.1.5 Storage Battery Systems
13.1.6 Renesas Electronics
13.1.7 Johnson Matthey
13.1.8 Elithion
13.1.9 BMS Powersafe
13.1.10 Navitas Systems
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 AVL List
13.2.2 Roboteq
13.2.3 EPEC
13.2.4 Ansys
13.2.5 Sedemac
13.2.6 AVID Technology
13.2.7 Analog Devices
13.2.8 Texas Instruments
13.2.9 Ewert Energy Systems
13.2.10 Maxim Integrated
13.2.11 Toshiba
13.2.12 Panasonic
13.2.13 Lion Smart
13.2.14 Technology With Spirit
13.2.15 Tronico
