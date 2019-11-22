Battery Management System Market Analysis by Battery Type, Topology, Type, Application & Geography (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Management System Market by Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Advanced Lead-acid), Topology (Centralized, Modular, Distributed), Type, Application (Automotive, UPS, Telecommunications, Renewable Energy Systems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The battery management system market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The power bank market registered a shipment of 5.6 million units in 2018 and is projected to reach 29.4 million units by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.

Major driving factors for the market include the growing trend of electric vehicles, increasing requirement of battery monitoring in the renewable energy systems, the need for effective electric grid management, and electric outage in certain countries. Europe held the major share of the power bank market in 2018, whereas APAC is expected to register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the battery management system market and analyzes their market rankings. A few prominent players profiled in this report include Leclanche (Switzerland), Lithium Balance (Denmark), Nuvation Engineering (US), Eberspaecher Vecture (Canada), Storage Battery Systems (US), and Johnson Matthey (UK).

Key Highlights



Growing trend of electric vehicles propelling the growth of battery management system market

Battery management system market to be driven by lithium-ion battery during the forecast period

Stationary battery segment to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

Battery management system market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report segments the battery management system market comprehensively and provides the market size estimation for all subsegments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the battery management system market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Battery Management System Market

4.2 Market, By Battery Type

4.3 Market, By Type

4.4 Market in North America, By Country and Application

4.5 Market, By Application

4.6 Market, By Country, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Battery Monitoring in Renewable Energy Systems

5.2.1.3 Need for Effective Electric Grid Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Regulations for Developing Battery Management System

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Battery-Operated Vehicles in Public Transport

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand From Data Centers Due to Large Storage Requirements

5.2.3.3 Government Initiatives Encourage Use of Electric Vehicles and Setting Up of E-Charging Stations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Architecture of Battery Management Systems

5.2.4.2 Meeting High Level of Accuracy in Real-Time Applications

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Components of Battery Management System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Battery Control Unit

6.2.1.1 Battery Control Unit - A Preliminary Element in Battery Management Systems

6.2.2 Power Management Components

6.2.2.1 Power Management Components are Building Blocks of Battery Management Systems

6.2.3 Communication Channels

6.2.3.1 Can Bus is A Major Communication Protocol Used Significantly in Automotive Applications

6.3 Software

6.3.1 BMS Software Supports in Monitoring Key Control Actions of Battery Management Systems



7 Battery Management System Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stationary Battery

7.2.1 Usage of Li-Ion Battery in Stationary Applications to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period

7.3 Motive Battery

7.3.1 Battery Management System Monitors and Controls Battery Current and Voltage of Motive Battery



8 Battery Management System, By Topology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Centralized

8.2.1 Centralized Battery Management Systems are Appropriate for Small Battery Packs

8.3 Modular

8.3.1 Modular BMS Architecture Balances Benefits and Pitfalls of Centralized and Distributed Types

8.4 Distributed

8.4.1 Distributed Battery Management System Preferred Due to Simple Design and High Reliability



9 Battery Management System Market, By Battery Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Lithium-Ion Battery

9.3 Advanced Lead-Acid Battery

9.3.1 Use of Battery Management Systems in Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries to Extend Battery Life

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Solid-State Battery

9.4.1.1 Solid-State Batteries Play Crucial Role in Electric Vehicles

9.4.2 Flow Battery

9.4.2.1 Flow Batteries are Appropriate for High-Energy Storage Applications

9.4.3 Nickel-Based Battery

9.4.3.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery is Most Commonly Used Nickel-Based Battery



10 Battery Management System Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Electric Vehicles

10.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Boost Market

10.2.2 E-Bikes

10.2.2.1 Battery Management Systems for E-Bikes Enhance Adoption

10.2.3 Automated Guided Vehicles

10.2.3.1 Efficient and Cheap Battery Management Systems Leading to Wider Adoption for Agvs

10.3 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

10.3.1 Battery Management Systems Support Monitoring of Critical Parameters in UPS

10.4 Telecommunications

10.4.1 Battery Management Systems for Telecommunications Application to Enhance Battery Efficiency

10.5 Renewable Energy Systems

10.5.1 Renewable Energy Systems to Encourage Use of Battery Management Systems

10.6 Military

10.6.1 Battery Management System to Help in Precise Management of Batteries Used in Military Devices

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Marine

10.7.2 Medical Devices



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US to Be Largest Market for Battery Management System in 2019

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada is Fastest-Growing Market in North America

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Infrastructure in Mexico to Propel Demand for Battery Management Systems

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Held Largest Share of European Market in 2018

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 France has Significant Potential for Development of Market

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 UK is a Significant Market for Battery Management Systems

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Rising Automotive Production to Empower Battery Management System in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Existence of Key Players Offering BMS to Drive the Market in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 India has Significant Potential for Development of Battery Management System

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 South Korea has Presence of Major Lithium Battery Manufacturers

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Growth in Infrastructure Development and Renewable Energy Systems Empowering the Market in Middle East

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Developing Economies Such as Brazil and Argentina to Drive Future Growth



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis: Market, 2018

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.4.1 Joint Ventures, Acquisitions, Expansions

12.4.2 Product Developments



13 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Leclanche

13.1.2 Lithium Balance

13.1.3 Nuvation Engineering

13.1.4 Eberspaecher Vecture

13.1.5 Storage Battery Systems

13.1.6 Renesas Electronics

13.1.7 Johnson Matthey

13.1.8 Elithion

13.1.9 BMS Powersafe

13.1.10 Navitas Systems

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 AVL List

13.2.2 Roboteq

13.2.3 EPEC

13.2.4 Ansys

13.2.5 Sedemac

13.2.6 AVID Technology

13.2.7 Analog Devices

13.2.8 Texas Instruments

13.2.9 Ewert Energy Systems

13.2.10 Maxim Integrated

13.2.11 Toshiba

13.2.12 Panasonic

13.2.13 Lion Smart

13.2.14 Technology With Spirit

13.2.15 Tronico



