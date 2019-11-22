World Automotive Turbocharger Markets to 2027: Key Players are Garrett Motion, Continental, BorgWarner, and IHI

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology (VGT, Wastegate, Electric), Material (Cast Iron, Aluminum), Fuel Type, On-Highway Vehicles (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck & Bus), OHV (Agriculture, Construction), Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive turbocharger market is projected to reach USD 26,350 million by 2027 from USD 12,461 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the automotive turbocharger market during the forecast period owing to the higher vehicle production in this region. The growth of the automotive turbocharger market is influenced by factors such as the increasing average life of vehicles, changing consumer preferences for greater power generating vehicles, stringent emission regulations in Europe and North America, and the upcoming regulations in Asian countries such as China and India.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive turbochargers because of the growing need to reduce CO2 emissions and to provide better fuel economy. With the increasing vehicle production and the growing demand for downsized engines, the demand for turbochargers is increasing continuously. According to OICA publications, global vehicle production increased from 77.6 million units (2010) to 97.3 million units in 2017. Particularly in the Asian region, increasing industrialization is driving the production of trucks and commercial vehicles. The installation rate of the turbochargers in commercial vehicles and trucks is 100%.



The automotive turbocharger market is dominated by a few global players and several regional players. Some of the key players in the automotive turbocharger market are Garrett Motion (Switzerland), Continental AG (Germany), BorgWarner (US), and IHI (Japan).

Key Highlights



Growing stringency in emission regulations and speculated increase in gasoline turbocharger demand are projected to drive the automotive turbocharger market globally

Aluminum is estimated to be the fastest-growing material for turbochargers

Passenger car segment is estimated as the largest market for turbocharger

Asia Oceania to dominate the automotive turbocharger market



Reasons to Buy the Report

Technology-wise market sizing & forecast of automotive turbochargers, which is further split into regions. The study would also give the future trend of electric turbochargers, with growth of mild-hybrid vehicles

The automotive turbochargers market is also discussed in terms of materials used in the turbochargers at present, and material shift which would be observed in coming years

Another aspect covered in the study is the analysis of turbocharger market in terms of fuel type. The report discusses on change in fuel types historically vs present and which fuel type would be preferred in coming years

The demand for turbochargers is further analyzed for On- & Off-Highway vehicles. The demand for turbochargers in On-Highway vehicle type is discussed at the country-level, whereas the OHV turbocharger demand is discussed at the regional level.

The study also discusses the aftermarket potential of automotive turbochargers in light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles.

The report covers Competitive Leadership Mapping (micro-quadrant analysis) on the major players that offer automotive turbochargers in the global market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Turbocharger Market

4.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology

4.3 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel Type

4.4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Material

4.6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Off-Highway Vehicles

4.7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Region

4.8 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Currency and Pricing

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Decrease in Emission Limits in Upcoming Emission Regulations

5.4.1.2 Increased Demand for Passenger Car Gasoline Engines

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Higher Maintenance Cost and More Cooling Oil Requirements

5.4.2.2 Decrease in Vehicle Production in the Last Few Years

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Electric Turbochargers Will Give a Boost to the Future Demand for Turbochargers

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Turbo Lag

5.4.4.2 Durable, Temperature Resistant, Economical Materials for Turbochargers

5.5 Revenue Shift for the Turbocharger Manufacturers

5.6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Scenarios (2017-2027)

5.6.1 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Global Vehicle Production Data

6.2 Passenger Cars

6.2.1 Increasing Passenger Car Production Will Boost the Turbocharger Market in Asia Pacific and Europe

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1 Increasing Trend of Turbocharger Application in LCV Will Boost the Growth of the North America Market

6.4 Truck

6.4.1 Growth in Construction, Infrastructure & Transportation Sectors to Drive the Automotive Turbocharger Demand

6.5 Bus

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Public and Private Transportation to Boost the Market for Buses in Asia



7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Diesel

7.2.1 Increasing Stringent Emission Norms Will Impact the Automotive Turbocharger Market

7.3 Gasoline

7.3.1 Increasing Demand From Europe Will Drive the Market for Gasoline Vehicles

7.4 Alternate Fuel/CNG

7.4.1 Subsidized Price and Environmental Benefits Will Help CNG Vehicles to Grow



8 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT/VNT)

8.2.1 Demand for High Efficiency and Low Carbon Emission Technology Will Drive the Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market

8.3 Wastegate Turbocharger

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Small Cars in Asia Pacific Will Drive the Wastegate Turbocharger Market

8.4 Electric Turbocharger

8.4.1 Use of 48v Architecture in Future Cars and Plug-In Hybrid Will Drive the Electric Turbocharger Market

8.5 Variable Twin Scroll Turbocharger

8.6 Twin Turbocharger

8.6.1 Two Stage Series Turbocharger

8.6.2 Two Stage Parallel Turbocharger

8.6.3 Twin Scroll Turbocharger

8.7 Free-Floating Turbocharger

8.8 Double Axle Turbocharger

8.9 Market Leaders



9 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Cast Iron

9.2.1 Demand for Cost-Effective and Heat Resistant Material Will Help the Cast Iron Market to Grow

9.3 Aluminum

9.3.1 Use of Aluminum Turbine Housing in Ldv Will Increase in Future

9.4 Other Materials

9.4.1 Use of Other Materials in Performance Cars Will Drive the Turbocharger Market



10 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Components

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Industry Insights

10.2 Turbine

10.3 Compressor

10.4 Housing



11 Off-Highway Turbocharger Market, By Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Agriculture Tractor

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Performance Power Tractor Will Drive the Demand for Automotive Turbocharger

11.3 Construction Equipment

11.3.1 Growth in Construction & Infrastructure Activities in Asia Pacific and North America Will Drive the Market



12 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

12.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Turbocharger for LCV in North America Will Boost the Demand in Future

12.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

12.3.1 HCV Will Lead the Market, Due to the High Miles Driven Compare With the LCV's



13 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Production Data

13.2.2 Increase in Passenger Car Sales Will Drive the Market

13.2.3 China

13.2.3.1 China Vehicle Production Data

13.2.3.2 Emission Norms, Popularity of TGDI Will Drive the Market

13.2.4 India

13.2.4.1 India Vehicle Production Data

13.2.4.2 Increase in Gasoline Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.2.5 Japan

13.2.5.1 Increasing use of TGDI Engine Will Drive the Market

13.2.5.2 Increased Production of Hev Will Drive the Market

13.2.6 South Korea

13.2.6.1 South Korea Vehicle Production Data

13.2.6.2 Emission Norms, Shift Towards Gasoline Will Drive the Market

13.2.7 Thailand

13.2.7.1 Thailand Vehicle Production Data

13.2.7.2 Stringent Emission Norms to Drive the Market

13.2.8 Indonesia

13.2.8.1 Indonesia Vehicle Production Data

13.2.8.2 Availability of High-Quality Gasoline, Government Incentives to Promote Clean Transportation Will Drive the Market

13.2.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.2.9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Vehicle Production Data

13.2.9.2 Stringent Emission Norms, Growing Economy Will Drive the Market

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Europe Vehicle Production Data

13.3.2 Stringent Emission Limits Will Drive the Market

13.3.3 Germany

13.3.3.1 Germany Vehicle Production Data

13.3.3.2 Emission Norms, Shift Toward Gasoline Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.3.4 France

13.3.4.1 France Vehicle Production Data

13.3.4.2 Production of Mild Hybrid Vehicles, Ban on Diesel Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.3.5 UK

13.3.5.1 UK Vehicle Production Data

13.3.5.2 Lenient Gasoline Emission Norms Will Drive the Market

13.3.6 Spain

13.3.6.1 Spain Vehicle Production Data

13.3.6.2 Increased Sales of Gasoline Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.3.7 Italy

13.3.7.1 Italy Vehicle Production Data

13.3.7.2 Government Subsidies, Mild Hybrid Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.3.8 Russia

13.3.8.1 Russia Vehicle Production Data

13.3.8.2 Stringent Emission Norms, Popularity of Ngv Will Drive the Market

13.3.9 Turkey

13.3.9.1 Turkey Vehicle Production Data

13.3.9.2 Reduced Emission Limits for Diesel Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.3.10 Poland

13.3.10.1 Growing Production of Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Presence of Key Players Will Drive the Market

13.3.11 Slovakia

13.3.11.1 Stringent Emission Norms, Increased Production of Passenger Cars Will Drive the Market

13.3.12 Rest of Europe

13.3.12.1 Rest of Europe Vehicle Production Data

13.3.12.2 Stringent Emission Norms, Growing Economy Will Drive the Market

13.4 North America

13.4.1 North America Vehicle Production Data

13.4.2 Increasing Demand for TGDI Will Drive the Market

13.4.3 US

13.4.3.1 US Vehicle Production Data

13.4.3.2 Increasing Adaption of TGDI Engine And, Stringent Emission Norms Will Drive the Market

13.4.4 Canada

13.4.4.1 Canada Vehicle Production Data

13.4.4.2 Demand for Higher Fuel Economy Will Drive the Market

13.4.5 Mexico

13.4.5.1 Mexico Vehicle Production Data

13.4.5.2 Rising Fuel Prices, Stringent Emission Norms Will Drive the Market

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 RoW Vehicle Production Data

13.5.2 Growing Economy, Stringent Emission Norms Will Drive the Market

13.5.3 Brazil

13.5.3.1 Brazil Vehicle Production Data

13.5.3.2 Increased Sales of Diesel Vehicles, Mild Hybrid Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.5.4 Argentina

13.5.4.1 Argentina Vehicle Production Data

13.5.4.2 Shift Toward Alternate Fuels Will Drive the Market

13.5.5 Iran

13.5.5.1 Iran Vehicle Production Data

13.5.5.2 Stringent Emission Norms, Exploration of Natural Gas Reserves Will Drive the Market

13.5.6 South Africa

13.5.6.1 South Africa Vehicle Production Data

13.5.6.2 Increased Popularity of TGDI, Presence of Key Players Will Drive the Market

13.5.7 Others

13.5.7.1 Others Vehicle Production Data

13.5.7.2 Push Toward Cleaner Transportation Will Drive the Market



14 Recommendations

14.1 Asia Pacific Will be the Major Market for Automotive Turbocharger

14.2 Electric Turbocharger Can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

14.3 Conclusion



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market: Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 New Product Developments

15.3.2 Expansions

15.3.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.4 Visionary Leaders

15.3.5 Innovators

15.3.6 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.7 Emerging Companies

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Turbocharger Manufacturers

15.4.1 Strenght of Product Portfolio

15.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Component Suppliers

15.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

15.6 Right to Win



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Honeywell

16.1.2 Continental AG

16.1.3 Borgwarner

16.1.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

16.1.5 IHI

16.1.6 Bmts Technology

16.1.7 Cummins

16.1.8 ABB

16.1.9 TEL

16.1.10 Delphi Technologies

16.2 Additional Company Profiles

16.2.1 North America

16.2.1.1 Rotomaster International

16.2.1.2 Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.

16.2.1.3 Turbonetics Inc.

16.2.1.4 Turbo International

16.2.2 Europe

16.2.2.1 Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH

16.2.2.2 Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

16.2.2.3 Cimos

16.2.3 Asia-Pacific

16.2.3.1 Calsonic Kansei

16.2.3.2 Weifang Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd.

16.2.3.3 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd.

16.2.3.4 Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zer098

