Future Farm Prepares Maine-Grown Hemp Biomass and Seeds for Processing and Market

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the drying and curing phase of its crop of hemp and seeds in Maine. Both crops achieved yields that outpace the Company’s current apparatus for seed extraction, plant bucking, processing and storage.



To address the success of this year’s harvest, Future Farm is in the process of acquiring more robust seed extraction and cleaning equipment, additional resources for storage and transportation and larger industrial scales.

"These early findings are great news for us and as we look to meet the needs of our robust pipeline of carefully curated and diverse customers,” comments William Gildea, CEO of Future Farm. “The abundance of product enables us to service the demand for seeds, biomass, oils, extracts and contract manufacturing.”

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that is poised to be a leading supplier of hemp-derived CBD products to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets. The Company’s current key initiatives are the cultivation and processing of its hemp crop growing in Maine, the pursuit of other hemp-related opportunities throughout the U.S. and the development of elite strains of cannabis in Canada.

Future Farm’s seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations and agriculture with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the evolving market for CBD and related compounds.

