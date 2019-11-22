UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock To Visit Sudan

WHO: Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock

WHAT: Mission to Sudan

WHEN: 22 – 24 November 2019

WHERE: Khartoum and Kassala

United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will visit Sudan from 22 to 24 November to see the humanitarian situation in the country and advocate for sustained international support to address current needs. This is his first mission to Sudan since the transitional Government was formed in August 2019.

During his visit, the Emergency Relief Coordinator will meet with senior officials from the transitional Government, the diplomatic community, and humanitarian organizations. He is also expected to travel to Kassala, eastern Sudan, to visit health facilities and meet local communities who have been affected by recent economic shocks and recurrent disease outbreaks, and meet youth volunteers involved in the response.

Current humanitarian needs in Sudan are driven by a combination of erratic weather, multiple disease outbreaks and the economic crisis. More than 8.5 million people, including 1.9 million who remain internally displaced, need humanitarian assistance - and needs are expected to increase further.

On 24 November, a media briefing has been scheduled from 12.00 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the Council of Ministers following USG/ERC Lowcock’s meeting with the transitional Government.



