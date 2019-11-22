Analysis on the World's X-Band Radar Market, 2019 to 2024: Breakdown by Portable & Non-Portable X-Bands

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-Band Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global X-band radar market was worth US$ 4.93 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 6.06 Billion by 2024.



At present, numerous investments across the globe are being made for the development of innovative weather detection radars. The advanced X-band Weather Radar is one such innovation which was recently launched by the Finland-based weather, environmental, and industrial measurement company, Vaisala Oyj. It offers more accurate precipitation measurement and improved data for flood warnings for hydro-electric power plants.



Apart from this, the frequency band is also used in airborne or spaceborne imaging radars based on the synthetic aperture radar (SAR). For instance, in May 2019, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the Radar Imaging Satellite 2B, or RISAT 2B, an all-weather imaging satellite, which is fitted with an X-band SAR. The radar will help in providing minute details about the size of objects present on the earth, structures and movement, to complement the data collected through standard optical remote-sensing satellites.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global X-band radar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global X-band radar industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the array?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global X-band radar industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global X-band radar industry?

What is the structure of the global X-band radar industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global X-band radar industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global X Band Radar Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Array

5.5 Market Breakup by System Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Non-Portable

6.2 Portable



7 Market Breakup by Array

7.1 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

7.2 Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)



8 Market Breakup by System Component

8.1 Communications System

8.2 Command and Control System



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Defense

9.2 Government

9.3 Commercial



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Japan Radio Company

15.3.2 Raytheon

15.3.3 Furuno

15.3.4 Northrop Grumman

15.3.5 Terma A/S

15.3.6 Saab AB

15.3.7 Kelvin Hughes

15.3.8 Israel Aerospace Industries

15.3.9 Selex ES

15.3.10 Reutech Radar (Pty) Ltd.



