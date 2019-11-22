Global Aerospace Insurance Market Report 2019-2024: Key Industry Opportunities and Leading Player Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace insurance market is currently experiencing stable growth



The thriving aviation industry, along with an increasing number of airports around the world is the key factor driving the growth of the market.



In recent years, the number of passengers opting for air travel has increased substantially. In order to meet this surging demand, both the emerging and developing nations are modernizing and expanding their existing airport terminals as well as creating new ones.



Moreover, the development of smart airports that utilize various automated solutions such as self-check-in kiosks and automated baggage handling systems is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, with the growing need for aircraft fueling and group handling, aerospace product liabilities are likely to increase, thus catalyzing the demand for insurance services.



Apart from this, increasing space exploratory activities using drones, spaceships and aircraft is also favoring the market growth. Insurance buyers safeguard themselves and equipment against accidents and any damage caused by climatic changes, equipment failure and collisions.



Besides this, the declining insurance premium rates are ensuring an increase in the number of policy takers, which is positively impacting the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allianz SE, American International Group, Global Aerospace, Hallmark Financial Services Inc., Marsh Inc, China Life Insurance Company, Travers Aviation, Malayan Insurance, AXA, ING Group, Old Republic Aerospace, Hiscox Group, Wells Fargo, Avion Insurance, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global aerospace insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global aerospace insurance industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aerospace insurance industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aerospace insurance industry?

What is the structure of the global aerospace insurance industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global aerospace insurance industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aerospace Insurance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Life Insurance

6.2 Property Insurance

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Service Providers

7.2 Airport Operators

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Allianz SE

12.3.2 American International Group

12.3.3 Global Aerospace

12.3.4 Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

12.3.5 Marsh Inc.

12.3.6 China Life Insurance Company

12.3.7 Travers Aviation

12.3.8 Malayan Insurance

12.3.9 AXA

12.3.10 ING Group

12.3.11 Old Republic Aerospace

12.3.12 Hiscox Group

12.3.13 Wells Fargo

12.3.14 Avion Insurance



