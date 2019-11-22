Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise King of Prussia, Its Eighth Retail Location in Pennsylvania and 34ᵗʰ in Nation, on November 26

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise King of Prussia, its eighth retail location in Pennsylvania and 34th in the nation, on November 26.



Rise King of Prussia will host an open house for the community on November 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open house will be held before cannabis products are on site so all are welcome to attend and meet the Rise™ team, including the General Manager and Pennsylvania Market President.

“We are honored to open our eighth Rise store in Pennsylvania and to expand our footprint to Montgomery County,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We look forward to providing access to high quality cannabis products to more patients while being actively involved in the King of Prussia community.”

Rise™ currently has locations in Carlisle, Erie, Hermitage, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Steelton and York. GTI entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and has a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including its flagship brand Rythm.

"We are thrilled to have GTI opening a dispensary in Upper Merion. Every new dispensary is an oasis of healing and an opportunity for those who are suffering to get the help they need,” said Pennsylvania Senator Daylin Leach. “Upper Merion is my home, so I am particularly excited to know that my friends and neighbors will have access to life-saving medicine. We wish GTI the best and welcome them to the neighborhood."

The Pennsylvania medical marijuana program has grown rapidly since it launched last year, and currently has about 180,000 registered patients. The state has a robust list of 21 qualifying conditions, including opioid use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and severe chronic pain. More information about the Pennsylvania medical marijuana program can be found at www.health.pa.gov .

Rise King of Prussia is located at 445 W. Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

