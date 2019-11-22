Prescient Named Among ‘50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2019’ by The Silicon Review

Recognition is a testament to company’s vision of “Attainable Housing for All”

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prescient, a digital design-build company industrializing multi-unit housing construction, today announced that it has been named one of the ‘ 50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2019 ’ by The Silicon Review, one of the world’s most trusted online and print communities for business and technology professionals. The publication recognizes companies that have broken technological barriers, while building innovative and dynamic internal cultures.



Founded in 2012, Prescient is revolutionizing the building environment by leveraging their unique technology platform to design, manufacture and assemble multi-unit residences faster, cheaper, and more green than traditional methods. They are keen to help solve the affordable housing crisis that currently exists in both the U.S. and in markets around the world through a simple focus on time, cost and risk at every stage of the construction value chain.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our work by The Silicon Review as one of the 50 Most Admired Companies for 2019,” said Satyen Patel, Prescient’s Executive Chairman. “We founded Prescient to significantly improve how multi-unit residences were built as we further our vision of attainable housing for all and overall make construction more efficient. This recognition comes at a unique time in our company’s history and we are committed to investing in our technology platform to digitalize construction from end-to-end. We look forward to the future of housing as we work each and every day to make construction more collaborative between all parties involved.”

“I commend the entire Prescient team on this achievement. They are the ones who helped build this company from the ground up,” said Magued Eldaief, CEO of Prescient. “We are proud of what we have accomplished in our short seven year history to impact the construction industry. This honor is a testament to our diverse and dedicated US and European employees, who are relentless technology innovators and believers in our mission of making housing attainable for all. We could not be prouder of this recognition by The Silicon Review.”

You can view Prescient’s full profile from The Silicon Review here .

About Prescient

Prescient’s digital design-build approach is revolutionizing the building environment. Designed for advanced professionals who plan, design and build multi-family housing and hospitality structures that are up to 180-feet, the company’s digital design-build system harnesses the power of technology. Linking standardized architectural design and products, automated structural engineering, precise manufacturing and rapid on-site assembly along a single digital thread, the system creates holistic project teams with greater potential for achievement than found within construction’s habitually siloed parts. In response to widespread industry labor and talent shortages, shrinking margins, and cumbersome project management and approval processes, Prescient’s digital design-build system is increasing ROI across the entire development, construction and operating value chain.

Founded in 2012, Prescient is headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, has manufacturing and engineering facilities in Mebane, NC, Arvada, Colorado and a technical center in Poland. With a staff of over 400 professionals skilled in multiple disciplines including architectural design, engineering and manufacturing, Prescient has successfully built over 6.5 million square feet in multi-unit housing and hospitality.

Prescient is listed by The Silicon Review as one of the ‘50 Most Admired Companies of 2019’, chosen by Insights Success as one of the Next Generation Tech Disruptors for 2019 and named to The Tech Tribune’s Best Tech Startups in Durham for 2019. Prescient was named ‘Innovator of the Year’ by Construction Dive in 2018.

For more information, visit the company website , Twitter feed or Facebook page .

Media Contact

Dana Gorman or Hallie Erlich, Abernathy MacGregor

212-371-5999

dtg@abmac.com / hre@abmac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86d744e-8fe7-4133-a40e-a714cd7c85df

50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2019 Prescient Named Among ‘50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2019’ by The Silicon Review



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.