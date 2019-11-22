LGI Homes Announces Entrance into the Sarasota Market

/EIN News/ -- NORTH PORT, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced its entry into the Sarasota market with affordable new homes throughout the city of North Port. These new homes are located near popular entertainment venues, world-class beaches and exceptional recreational opportunities.

“Demand for homeownership near Sarasota is robust, and we are excited to provide customers with quality-built, affordable homes throughout North Port,” said Joseph Boyd, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes’ Florida Division.

In North Port , LGI Homes will showcase a brand-new collection of one and two-story homes. This impressive array of seven new floor plans range in size from 1,270 square feet to just over 1,980 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and three baths, each LGI home in North Port showcases designer features that today’s modern homebuyers are searching for, including expansive family rooms, spacious secondary bedrooms and private master retreats. In addition, every new home is equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This interior package includes an incredible assortment of highly desired upgrades such as chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

Residents of North Port will enjoy the city’s 26 parks and open spaces, plus the brand-new North Port Aquatic Center. Canoeing and kayaking opportunities are bountiful among the 80 miles of freshwater canals that intertwine through the city. Homeowners also have access to horse riding trails, as well as biking and hiking trails nearby.

“We invite prospective homebuyers to attend our grand opening event on Dec. 7, 2019,” said Boyd. “This event will offer one-day-only new home discounts - a unique opportunity you won’t want to miss.” Interested buyers are encouraged to call (877) 886-2168 ext 1915 to reserve their appointment at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44851d99-c252-4377-a1bb-b2f005193e1a

The Fisher by LGI Homes in North Port The popular Fisher boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, in addition to a loft and private master retreat.



