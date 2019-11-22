Calibre Mining Begins Trading on the OTCQX in the United States

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to announce that it is now trading in the United States on the premium OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “CXBMF”. The OTCQX Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM: OTCQX), operator of financial markets for approximately 10,000 U.S. and global securities.



Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Calibre on www.otcmarkets.com . Nauth LPC acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Russell Ball”

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

Vice President, Corporate Development & IR

Calibre Mining Corp.

T: 604.628.1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com

W: www.calibremining.com



