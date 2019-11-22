Paints and Coatings Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

New Market Study, Report"Paints and Coatings Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025"Added

New Market Study, Report "Paints and Coatings Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Has been Added on WiseGuyReports.com.

Increasing Infrastructural Development Projects to Expand Paints and Coatings Market

Paints and Coatings are chemicals used to coat any object for its protection against external environmental factors. It is observing an exponential demand from the construction industry. This report focuses on the future trajectory of the global paints and coatings market. It unfolds that the market for paints and coatings is set to scale new heights over the next couple of years. It is anticipated to earn revenues worth millions in the years to come. A detailed analysis of the market divergences such as latest developments, current financial status, historic trends, etc. is also provided to highlight the future trends in the paints and coatings market.

The growth of the construction industry is expected to fuel demand for paints and coatings in the upcoming years. Increasing investments in new projects are poised to boost revenue growth of the paints and coatings market over the next few years. Also, the investments in infrastructure development projects by the governments are anticipated to drive the growth of the market for paints and coatings in the years to come. Rising urban population, in conjunction with increasing disposable income, is set to unleash developmental opportunities for the market players.

The sophistication of paints and coatings technology has led to the introduction of nanocoating, more sustainable paints, low VOC paints, anti-fingerprint coatings, etc. The technological developments are projected to lead the proliferation of the paints and coatings market in the foreseeable future. Also, the use of paints and coatings in other industries, such as furniture and wood are prognosticated to back the expansion of the market in the upcoming years. The development of low VOC products in response to stricter environmental rules and regulations is another factor responsible for the augmentation of the paints and coatings market. Increasing emphasis on the development of product line with minimum carbon emissions is anticipated to catapult the global market on growth trajectory.

Important Key Players Analysis: The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, RPM International Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation,, Asian Paints , Kansai Paints , Hempel A/S and Jotun A/S, and more.

Market Segmentation:

By resin, the paints and coatings market has been segmented into polyurethanes, polyesters, acrylic, epoxy, and alkyd.

By technology, the paints and coatings market has been segmented into solvent-based, high solid, water based, powder, and others.

By application, the paints and coatings market has been segmented into aerospace, marine, building and construction, automotive & transportation, packaging, health care and medical devices, and electrical & electronics.

Regional Analysis:

North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the major regional segments profiled in this report for presenting an in-depth geographical analysis of the paints and coatings market. The concentration of country-level markets in these regions is also considered in the assessment. North America is expected to earn stellar revenue growth. It can be accredited to the rising investments in the revamp of the construction industry in the region. It is anticipated to drive the augmentation of the paints and coatings market in the foreseeable future.

Industry News:

In November 2019, PPG has announced its participation in FABTECH 2019 held in Chicago and highlighted its latest PPG ENVIROCRON powder coating solutions.

