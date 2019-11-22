Packaging Industry in the United Arab Emirates Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast To 2024

Packaging Industry in the United Arab Emirates Market - 2019-2024

November 22, 2019

Market Overview



The packaging industry in the United Arab Emirates is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The most important feature to be integrated into packaging is functionality. There is an increasing demand for secondary packaging in the country, because of the rising trend of folding cartons in categories, such as perfumes and skincare. As many consumers and companies are becoming more zero waste compliant, sustainability is becoming a key development agenda in the United Arab Emirates. Packaging manufacturers in the country are investing in innovative packaging, in terms of both design and materials used, considering the demographic and lifestyle changes.

There is a shift to larger pack sizes in food packaging. For example, large pack sizes, like Nutella’s 750 g pack, are proving to be increasingly popular, as they offer better value, while in baby food, the rising popularity of growing-up milk formula is also supporting the sales of larger packs.

There is slow growth in retail unit volume, due to the economic slowdown in the United Arab Emirates that hit the packaging industry, covering many packaging categories, including food, beauty and personal care, soft drinks, and home care. Companies are looking for alternative ways for offering multipacks and larger pack sizes, which are more economical, as well as smaller packs, which are more affordable. High taxation in canned packaging is a factor that impacts the demand adversely.

Government bodies are setting packaging requirements for food companies by making changes to comply with the regulations pertaining to beauty and personal care. New rules and regulations have been introduced for milk, juices, and other beverages. Innovative pack designs are seen in beauty and personal care. There is an increasing focus on environment-friendly packaging.

Scope of the Report

There is a rise in eco-friendly packaging in the country, as the number of international brands offering chemical-free, organic, and natural products in the United Arab Emirates is increasing. In some categories of home care, the type of packaging used varies according to the usage of the product. For example, most manufacturers of fabric softeners use PET packaging, as it gives the feeling of softness compared to HDPE. Packaging redesigns and innovative shapes of packaging have been adopted to promote a premium image. Manufacturers have launched products with premium packaging in many categories.

Key Market Trends

Food Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The adoption of sustainable packaging is one of the vital food packaging trends in the United Arab Emirates that may impact the growth of the packaging market in the country. Factors contributing to the growth in the country are the increasing demand for convenience by consumers, increase in disposable income, and changing consumer behavior. Disposable income and improved global flight connectivity have further augmented the regional market demand.

There is a rising demand for packaged food among consumers, owing to the changing eating habits, and the quickening pace of life is expected to have a major impact on the industry. Packaged food items offer extended and stable shelf life, high barrier properties, and safety, thereby, boosting the industry growth. Food safety is one of the primary factors driving the market, as the quality of food is a significant issue faced by the manufacturers and consumers of food products.

With the rising environmental and health concerns, due to the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste, companies are focusing on adopting sustainable packaging options. For instance, Bemis, a leading food packaging company introduced BMET metalized sealant films, having 30% less material weight than usual three-ply films that replace materials, such as metalized OPET, OPP, or foil.

Competitive Landscape

The packaging industry in the United Arab Emirates is neither fragmented nor consolidated. Owing to the presence of some of the local producers of raw materials, the market has reached such a structure. Many companies are investing in R&D activities across the country to help the industry to grow further.



