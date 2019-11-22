There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,500 in the last 365 days.

Provision of Humanitarian Aid from the Italian Cooperation in Somalia

To cope with the humanitarian emergency caused by the floods in the states of Hir Shahabelle, Jubaland and South-West State in Somalia, the Foreign Ministry has arranged a humanitarian flight of the Italian Cooperation, which started yesterday evening from the United Nations Humanitarian Emergency Base in Brindisi in direction of Mogadishu airport, with 22 tons of first aid and shelter (tents, hygiene kits, blankets, electric generators) and medical kits against cholera. The expedition is intended to support the activities of assistance to the affected population carried out by the World Food Program (WFP).

