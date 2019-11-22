Global Video Wall Market by Product, Service, Deployment Type, Technology, Vertical & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Wall Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video wall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2019-2024.



Video walls offer numerous benefits in comparison to traditional large screen displays such as they project the content with uniform brightness and high-quality pixel-density, which creates an effective as well as long-lasting impression on viewers. As a result, the demand for these displays has increased around the world, especially in concerts venues, newsrooms and conference halls.



Another significant factor which is impelling the market growth is the rising preference for screens with narrow bezels. These screens provide a seamless viewing experience to users and aid in reducing the number of divisions that are caused by wide bezels. Further, manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies and introducing innovative video walls to enhance product performance and expand their consumer base. For instance, the introduction of touchscreen video walls has helped in improving the user-friendliness, thereby boosting the overall sales.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global video wall market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global video wall industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global video wall industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global video wall industry?

What is the structure of the global video wall industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global video wall industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Video Wall Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Service

5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 LCD Display System

6.2 LED Display System

6.3 LPD Display System

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Housing

7.2 Installation

7.3 Content Management



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 Touch Based

8.2 Touch Less

8.3 Multi Touch

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Technology

9.1 Rear Projection Display

9.2 Narrow Bezel Display



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 Retail

10.2 IT & Telecommunication

10.3 Government & Defense

10.4 Media & Entertainment

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ADFLOW Networks

16.3.2 AU Optronics

16.3.3 Samsung Electronics

16.3.4 LG Display

16.3.5 Barco

16.3.6 Samsung Electronics

16.3.7 Acer

16.3.8 Christie

16.3.9 Panasonic Corporation

16.3.10 Sony Corporation

16.3.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.3.12 NEC Display Solutions

16.3.13 Leyard Optoelectronic

16.3.14 Sharp Corporation

16.3.15 Toshiba Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85m9ta

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.