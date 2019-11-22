Partners Value Investments L.P. Announces Q3 2019 Interim Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments L.P. (the “Partnership” TSX: PVF.UN TSX: PVF.PR.U) announced today its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. All amounts are stated in US dollars.



The Partnership had a net income of $14 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to a net income of $2 million in the prior year period. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to distributions from underlying investments, foreign currency gains resulting from the strengthening United States dollar, partially offset by lower valuation gains in the current quarter.

The Partnership successfully completed its substantial issuer bid, by repurchasing $250 million of its Class A Preferred Limited Partnership units through a wholly owned subsidiary.

The market price of a Brookfield share was $53.09 as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018 – $38.35).

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the periods ended September 30

(Thousands, US dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Investment income Dividends $ 16,252 $ 18,541 $ 52,919 $ 56,219 Other investment income 1,634 717 7,417 3,476 17,886 19,258 60,336 59,695 Expenses Operating expenses (190 ) (631 ) (2,314 ) (3,691 ) Financing costs (29 ) (748 ) (200 ) (2,436 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (5,498 ) (7,213 ) (18,628 ) (20,706 ) 12,169 10,666 39,194 32,862 Other items Investment valuation (losses) gains (12,137 ) 8,945 (1,266 ) 29,123 Amortization of deferred financing costs (498 ) (871 ) (2,224 ) (1,938 ) Current taxes 4,005 (7,574 ) (6,083 ) (15,203 ) Deferred taxes 776 1,216 5,936 2,065 Equity accounted investments - 572 - 651 Foreign currency (losses) gains 9,949 (10,745 ) (27,238 ) 28,592 Net income $ 14,264 $ 2,209 $ 8,319 $ 76,152





Net income attributable to: Equity Limited Partners $ 11,428 $ (3,416 ) $ (5,766 ) $ 59,275 General Partner - - - - Preferred Limited Partners 2,836 5,625 14,085 16,877 $ 14,264 $ 2,209 $ 8,319 $ 76,152

Financial Profile and Net Book Value



The Partnership’s principal investment is its interest in 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”), representing a 9% fully diluted interest as at September 30, 2019. The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:

For the three months ended September 30

(Thousands, except per unit amounts) 2019 2018 Total Per Unit Total Per Unit Net book value, beginning of period1 $ 3,596,282 $ 40.78 $ 3,044,686 $ 34.50 Net income2 11,428 0.13 (3,416 ) (0.04 ) Other comprehensive income2 401,036 4.55 315,007 3.57 Adjustment for impact of warrant3 (10,835 ) (0.12 ) 6,300 0.07 Equity LP repurchase (13 ) - (108 ) - Net book value, end of period1,4,5 $ 3,997,898 $ 45.34 $ 3,362,469 $ 38.10

1 Calculated on a fully diluted basis, net book value is non-IFRS measure.

2 Attributable to Equity Limited Partners.

3 The basic weighted average number of Equity Limited Partnership (“Equity LP”) units outstanding during the period ended September 30, 2019 was 73,474,431. The diluted weighted average number of Equity Limited Partnership (“Equity LP”) units available and outstanding the period ended September 30, 2019 was 88,183,196; this includes the 14,708,766 Equity LP units issued through the exercise of all outstanding warrants.

4 At the end of the period, the diluted Equity LP units outstanding were 88,183,297 (December 31, 2018 – 88,200,297).

5 Net book value is a non-IFRS measure and is equal to total equity less General Partner equity and Preferred Limited Partners’ equity, plus the value of consideration to be received on exercising of warrants, which as at September 30, 2019 was $361 million (December 31, 2018 – $237 million).

Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield, representing a 9% fully diluted interest as at September 30, 2019. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

As at

(Thousands, US dollars, except per unit amounts) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,000 $ 272,322 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1 4,557,194 3,291,927 Other investments carried at fair value 262,129 442,505 Accounts receivable and other assets 14,352 20,685 $ 4,926,675 $ 4,027,439 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 19,346 $ 30,767 Preferred shares2 444,969 602,724 Deferred taxes3 555,816 395,015 1,020,131 1,028,506 Equity Partnership’s Equity Equity Limited Partners 3,654,531 2,499,030 General Partner 1 1 Preferred Limited Partners 252,012 499,902 3,906,544 2,998,933 $ 4,926,675 $ 4,027,439

1 The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of 86 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $53.09 per share as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018 – $38.35).

2 Represents $453 million of retractable preferred shares less $8 million of unamortized issue costs as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018 – $613 million less $10 million).

3 The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Partnership recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Partnership’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5142.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



