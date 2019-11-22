Global Medical Transcription Markets to 2024: Projecting a CAGR of Around 5% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Transcription Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical transcription market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



There has been a rise in the prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which has consequently led to an increase in the number of medical records generated in hospitals. Along with this, the growing awareness among enterprises about the benefits of electronic health records (EHR) in streamlining information is having a positive impact on the MT market across the globe.



Besides this, manufacturers have started leveraging latest technologies, such as ADT normalization, instantaneous document formatting and voice recognition that can automate the conversion of voice-based records into text-based electronic files. These technologies aid in reducing the time required for transcription as well as enhance the overall accuracy.



Moreover, with the increasing risk of manipulation or theft of medical data or information, the leading companies have introduced high-end encryption technologies, data security mechanisms, and end-to-end secure processes for the exchange of information.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global medical transcription market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global medical transcription industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of procurement?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global medical transcription industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global medical transcription industry?

What is the structure of the global medical transcription industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global medical transcription industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Transcription Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Procurement

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 History and Physical Report

6.2 Discharge Summary

6.3 Operative Note or Report

6.4 Consultation Report

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 EMR/EHR

7.2 PACS

7.3 RIS

7.4 SRT

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Procurement

8.1 Outsourcing

8.2 Offshoring

8.3 Both



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Clinics

9.3 Clinical Laboratories

9.4 Academic Medical Centers

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Acusis

15.3.2 Transcend Services

15.3.3 Naunce Communications

15.3.4 MModal

15.3.5 iMedX Information Services

15.3.6 Global Medical Transcription

15.3.7 nThrive

15.3.8 MTBC

15.3.9 Medi-Script Plus

15.3.10 Transtech Medical Solutions



