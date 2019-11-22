India Kitchen Appliances Market Size & Share Analysis 2013-2025 - LG Leads in the Microwave Segment; Faber Heatkraft Leads in Freestanding Cooker Hoods

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share & Analysis by Type (Hobs Freestanding & Built-in, Blenders, Microwaves, Cooker Hoods, Food Processors, Toasters, Electric Cookers, Ovens, Electric Kettles, Dishwashers, Coffee Machines, Others), Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Kitchen Appliances Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025



Asia's 3rd largest economy continues to register strong economic growth despite certain challenges - and the country's GDP is expected to grow over 6.2% in 2019 as well. IMF forecast for the Indian economy for 2019 and beyond is much better owing to stable government and sustained policy reforms, which will improve the business sentiments and benefit different industries including the country's kitchen appliances market.



According to this report, India kitchen appliances market continues to show resilience and recorded double-digit growth during the review period of 2013-18. Large cooking appliances like Built-in Ovens and Built-in Hobs witnessed a CAGR of over 12% in value terms during 2013-18 on the back of growth in the popularity of modular kitchen. Most categories recorded value growth, with growing urbanization and rising number of nuclear families, strongly supported by improved sales infrastructure in the form of specialist stores & e-commerce players.



Freestanding cooker hoods witnessed the highest double-digit volume growth of 13% during 2013-18. The country's kitchen appliances market is gaining from a young population living in metro cities with growing disposable income. With a whopping and ever-growing middle-class population of over 267 million, India presents vast opportunities for a multitude of kitchen appliances and the market is forecast to advance with a single-digit value CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-25.



During the review period of 2013-18, each category like Hobs, Blenders, Microwaves, Cooker Hoods, Food Processors, Toaster, Cookers, Built-in Ovens, Electric Kettles, Dishwashers and Coffee Machines recorded double-digit value growth on the back of factors like more customisation in kitchen appliances coupled with new launches at wide price points targeting different income groups, growing energy and performance efficiency of kitchen appliances and other features like Child Lock, Digital Display, elegant look, easy to clean and automation of such kitchen appliances.



As far as the competitive landscape is concerned, the kitchen appliances market is a fragmented market, wherein different companies lead in different categories. LG continues to remain the market leader in the Microwave segment, while Faber Heatkraft leads in freestanding cooker hoods. Besides, companies have ensured the availability of low-cost kitchen appliances in tier II and tier III cities, which will continue to help the kitchen appliance industry through 2025.



The report elaborates the following aspects of the kitchen appliance market in the country:

Global Kitchen Appliances Market Overview

India Kitchen Appliances Outlook, Market Size by Value & Volume, Market Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Category (Hobs, Blenders, Microwaves, Cooker Hoods, Food Processors, Toaster, Electric Cookers, Built-in Ovens, Electric Kettles, Dishwashers, Coffee Machines & Others), By Company, By Distribution and By Region

India Kitchen Appliances Supply Chain Analysis

India Kitchen Appliances Market Dynamics (Drivers & Challenges)

Kitchen Appliances Market Trends & Developments

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

India Kitchen Appliances Import-Export analysis

India Macro Economic Profile & Analysis

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Analyst View



5. Global Kitchen Appliances Market Overview



6. India Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

6.1. India Kitchen Appliances Market Size, by Value

6.2. India Kitchen Appliances Market Size, by Volume

6.3. India Kitchen Appliances Market Share and Forecast

6.3.1. By Product Type

6.3.2. By Company, by Value

6.3.3. By Region, by Value

6.3.4. By Distribution Channel, by Value



7. India Freestanding Hobs Market Outlook

7.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

7.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

7.3. India Hobs Market Brand Share

7.4. Pricing Analysis



8. India Blenders Market Outlook

8.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

8.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

8.3. India Blenders Market Brand Share

8.4. Pricing Analysis



9. India Microwaves Market Outlook

9.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

9.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

9.3. India Microwaves Market Brand Share

9.4. Pricing Analysis



10. India Cooker Hoods Market Outlook

10.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

10.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

10.3. India Cooker Hoods Market Brand Share

10.4. Pricing Analysis



11. India Food Processors Market Outlook

11.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

11.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

11.3. India Food Processors Market Brand Share

11.4. Pricing Analysis



12. India Toasters Market Outlook

12.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

12.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

12.3. India Toasters Market Brand Share

12.4. Pricing Analysis



13. India Electric Cookers Market Outlook

13.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

13.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

13.3. India Electric Cookers Market Brand Share

13.4. Pricing Analysis



14. India Built-in Ovens Market Outlook

14.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

14.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

14.3. India Built-in Ovens Market Brand Share

14.4. Pricing Analysis



15. India Electric Kettles Market Outlook

15.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

15.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

15.3. India Electric Kettles Market Brand Share

15.4. Pricing Analysis



16. India Dishwashers Market Outlook

16.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

16.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

16.3. India Dishwashers Market Brand Share

16.4. Pricing Analysis



17. India Coffee Machines & Mills Market Outlook

17.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

17.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

17.3. India Coffee Machines & Mills Market Brand Share

17.4. Pricing Analysis



18. India Built In Hobs Market Outlook

18.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

18.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

18.3. India Built In Hobs Market Brand Share

18.4. Pricing Analysis



19. India Other Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

19.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value



20. India Kitchen Appliances Supply Chain Analysis



21. India Kitchen Appliances Market Dynamics

21.1. Drivers

21.2. Challenges



22. India Kitchen Appliances Trends, Opportunities & Developments



23. India Kitchen Appliances Import-Export Analysis



24. India Kitchen Appliances Policy and Regulatory Landscape



25. India Economic Profile

25.1. India Economic Profile

25.2. Economic Analysis



26. Competitive Landscape

26.1. Sunflame Enterprises (P) Ltd.

26.2. TKK Prestige Limited

26.3. Bajaj Industries Ltd.

26.4. Preethi Kitchen Appliances (P) Ltd.

26.5. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

26.6. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.

26.7. Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

26.8. Maharaja Appliances Ltd.

26.9. Tuareg Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

26.10. Philips India Limited

26.11. Whirlpool of India Ltd.

26.12. Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd.

26.13. IFB Industries Ltd.

26.14. Panasonic Home Appliances India Co. Ltd.



27. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipf1ht

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

