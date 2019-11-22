Sentaida Tire Company Ltd. Elevates OTC Status to “Current Information” and Signs Binding LOI for Reverse Merger with GivBux Global Partners, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- FULLERTON, CA, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sentaida Tire Company, Ltd. (Pink Sheets: SDTC) announced today that the company has been upgraded to OTC “Current Information” status and has also agreed in a Binding Letter of Intent to a reverse merger with GivBux Global Partners, Inc. www.givbux.com. Sentaida has completed all OTC reporting requirements, including the posting of current financials, and all relevant company information is now available on the OTC Markets/Pink Sheets website at http://www.otcmarkets.com.

More importantly, Mr. CJ Melone, President of Sentiada Tire Company, confirmed that after a series of long deliberations, the company has agreed to enter into a reverse merger agreement with GivBux Global Partners, Inc. Both parties have signed a Binding Letter of Intent and are expecting to complete the final agreement within the next few days. Upon completion of the agreement, the company will be restructured, change its name to GivBux, Inc. and apply for a new stock symbol. From that point on, all of the company’s resources and efforts will be focused on the continuation of GivBux’s current and future operations.

GivBux has pioneered a proprietary mobile Purchasing App that is available for free download for Android users at Google Play Store and for iPhone users in the App Store. The GivBux Purchasing App is much more than a typical mobile wallet. The user-friendly App allows users to store, send and receive GivBux to and from other users and use those GivBux to purchase goods and services at retail locations. However, the Purchasing App adds several additional layers of functionality that make it faster, easier and more fun to use. Advanced features include a unique rewards program that includes 100+ recognized national brands at thousands of locations, automatic built-in charitable giving and gifting, augmented reality (AR) capabilities for both merchants and users, a generous affiliate program that rewards members for sharing the platform with others, and a slate of tracking and analytic measures that merchants can use to better serve their customers. Most of these features are fully available now; more will be announced and described in detail in the near future.

In response to these announcements, Mr. Melone stated, “We are very excited about the new direction of the company, which we believe will propel us into an exciting new era of growth and stability.”

Ken Jones, Founder of GivBux, added, “This is a very exciting time for our company. The restructuring of GivBux into a publicly traded company will allow us to continue to build on the strength of our existing resources while simultaneously accelerating our growth potential in ways that we will describe in detail very soon in future announcements.”



ABOUT GIVBUX GLOBAL PARTNERS, INC:

GivBux has created a sharing economic community of brands and consumers that offers consumers an easier and more rewarding way to shop, merchants a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities an easy way to receive built-in contributions from the community’s transactions. The primary aims of GivBux are to “Share the Wealth” and to “Give Back”. The GivBux Purchasing App takes the concept of the mobile wallet to another level by adding advanced functions that make the App easier and more fun to use. The GivBux App has been designed to store, send, receive and request GivBux Rewards, send digital gifts, donate to nonprofits, and make real-time purchases at top retail brands, restaurants and other venues, all with a few simple clicks. GivBux members receive rewards for using the App to purchase items from GivBux Participating Merchants and automatically contributing to a charity of each member’s choice. The GivBux affiliate program also rewards members who refer other users to the platform. For more information visit http://givbux.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Sentaida Tire Company Ltd.., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward-looking statements.

Contact: CJ Melone Email address: cj@sentaidatireco.com Phone: 323.438.8222



