CBD on social media: M&C Communications details best practices for getting your message heard

Smart social strategies save the day when sharing information about your CBD oil products

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While one of the best ways to reach people with information about your CBD oil company, products and services is through social media, it’s still a bit tricky in these pre-regulation times.





Until the FDA and other agencies release clear rules on messaging, the main social media platforms are hesitant to grant full access to their promotional tools. This doesn’t mean you can’t have a presence and still start building up awareness and a community, it just means you will have to choose your words carefully, and be ready to adapt once rules are announced that may affect the platform’s policies.





“It’s a real challenge for CBD companies because social media are such powerful channels for engaging with your customers,” says M&C president Diane Mulligan. “It’s absolutely critical for CBD companies to understand the rules of the road when it comes to what you can and can’t say on social media.”





M&C Communications has stepped into this confusing jumble of regulations and rapidly-changing information to offer sound, time-tested public relations consultation to companies struggling to navigate this challenging landscape. Check out M&C’s latest CBD blog post that goes into detail on how to use social media to share information about your CBD oil product.

Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927 dmulligan@mandccommunications.com



