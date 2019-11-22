Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) 2019 Global Industry Size,Share,Trends,key Players Analysis,Applications,Forecasts 2024

PUNE, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024”.

Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market 2019

Description: -

Telematics can be defined as a blend of telecommunications and informatics that would thoroughly involve the exchange of data using information technology. The device can also store information in a remote object after fetching it from the telecommunication device. Vehicle telemetry is a system where the car sends data to a remote computer and it gets analyzed there. This trend is fast picking up speed in the motor racing telematics industry and it can trigger better growth to the market.

Listed Key Players

Agero

Airbiquity

Continental

Verizon

Visteon

AT&T

Bynx

Connexis

Ericsson

Fleetmatics

Luxoft

Magneti Marelli

Octo Telematics

PTC

Robert Bosch

Comtech Telecommunications

TELENAV

Telogis

TomTom International

The motor racing industry is witnessing a high level of inclusion of various electronic components and by using motor racing telematics, the exact state of the car can be analyzed quickly. This would help the assistants in determining the next step for the car and provide that vehicle the optimum support at a very small window of time during the racing. This has been further simplified with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT). This increases the capability of the car in sending signals regarding the state of the engine.

However, the market for motor racing telematics can witness distraction in terms of data breaching. The signal generated from the vehicle can be captured midway by various other hackers who can then decrypt the data to use it to their advantage, which is keeping manufacturers on their toe. At the same time, major car companies have their own protection system to prevent their data from being stolen.

Segmentation:

The global market for motor racing telematics can be taken into consideration for an analysis based on an apt segmentation that relies on type and application. Both these segments are contributing much by providing ample information regarding factorial changes and various other market dynamics.

By type, the global market for motor racing telematics can be segmented into Motor Racing Telematics (MRT), Remote Location System, and Remote Location System.

By application, the global market for motor racing telematics can be segmented into IoT platform and machine-to-machine (M2M).

Regional Analysis:

North America has better chances of performing well in the segment owing to the popularity of such games in the US and Canada. Both these regions can spend well in developing top-class technologies to support the market. The regional spending capacity is also quite high, which can be taken into consideration to analyze the market potential. In Europe, similar features and robust automotive industry with several top-grade players performing extraordinarily can provide growth to the market. Increasing the integration of motor racing games can inspire better inclusion of motor racing telematics. The same is also true for the market in the Asia Pacific region, where the growth would be substantial with the growing interest among many regarding various types of motor racing games.

Industry News:

In May 2019, Michelin announced that they have inked a deal with a European market giant in the field of telematics, Masternaut. The later company has an expanse that covers the UK and France, which would give the former a wider field of operation.

