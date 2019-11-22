Capital Digestive Care Taps 3 GIs for Maryland Locations

Punctuating a year of healthy growth, Capital Digestive Care brings three new gastroenterologists on board.

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, DC metropolitan-based health care provider Capital Digestive Care has welcomed three new specialists to its suburban locations. All of the physicians are highly accomplished and board-certified with a solid commitment to patient care.

Erica R. Cohen, MD recently joined Capital Digestive Care in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Prior to joining Capital Digestive Care, she practiced medicine as an advanced inflammatory bowel disease fellow at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. As a trained Inflammatory Bowel Disease specialist, she has unique expertise in Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, microscopic colitis, and refractory c. difficile colitis infection. In addition, she treats a wide range of concerns such as celiac disease, colon cancer screening, and diverticular disease. Her personal philosophy involves a multi-disciplinary approach to patient care, which includes ongoing discussions with the entirety of the care team while putting the patient at the forefront of the decision-making. She sees cultivating the patient-physician relationship as critical to achieving the best possible outcomes.

Stephen J. Park, MD recently joined Capital Digestive Care’s locations in Frederick, Ijamsville, and Rockville, Maryland. He previously served as Medical Director of the Gastroenterology clinic at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland. In addition, he cared for patients at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, while holding a faculty appointment as Assistant Professor of Medicine for the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Dr. Park has had multiple publications and presentations at national meetings in gastroenterology and hepatology, and he won the Excellence in Research Award during fellowship. He also served on active duty as an officer in the United States Air Force for 10 years, earning the Air Force and Army Achievement Medals for meritorious service. He began his medical training in an accelerated combined Bachelor of Science/Doctor of Medicine program, graduating magna cum laude from Villanova University and earning his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine. Thereafter, he completed his residency in internal medicine at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium and followed up there with a gastroenterology fellowship in which he was selected for advanced endoscopic ultrasound training.

Katherine J. Hahn, MD, MPH recently joined Capital Digestive Care’s locations in Silver Spring and Rockville, Maryland with a strong academic background and a commitment to the community. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Northwestern University and continued her education at The Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University in Chicago, IL. Prior to residency, Dr. Hahn received a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, where she focused on Patient Safety and Health Care Quality Improvement. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC and served as Chief Medical Resident. During her residency, she also received the prestigious Johnson & Johnson Global Health Scholar award and was selected by the American Association for Liver Diseases as an Emerging Liver Scholar. She followed up at Georgetown University Hospital by completing a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Dr. Hahn has contributed to many peer-reviewed publications, presentations, and abstracts on the topics of liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease, colonoscopy, and patient safety. In addition to English, she speaks fluent Korean.

Capital Digestive Care is the Washington metropolitan area's founding group of digestive care doctors. Anyone who would like to learn more about Capital Digestive Care's physicians or locations should visit the company's website.

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is a Washington, DC metropolitan-based health care provider with a focus on gastroenterology and hepatology. With 13 office locations, its physicians treat a wide range of conditions - from heartburn to constipation to fatty liver disease - and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer. Capital Digestive Care’s integrated health care model connects its doctors to both a specialized pathology laboratory and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region, as well as 13 hospital affiliations and 8 ambulatory surgical centers. Capital Digestive Care’s physicians work together across disciplines to develop the most effective treatment plan for each patient. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit http://www.capitaldigestivecare.com/.

