United States Fertility Clinics Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Global Fertility Clinics Market Segmentation And Analysis Research Report To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility Clinics Industry

Description

The US fertility clinics market is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding surrogacy and sperm donations, sometimes resulting in legal action due to inappropriate use of clinic consent forms. At the same time, increasing average age of a new mom and increasing obesity are driving the demand for fertility clinics. In addition, increasing number of single moms and growing LGBT population has stimulated the demand for specialized fertility techniques. These factors are, in turn, generating demand for fertility clinics in the US to meet high expectations.

The market for fertility clinics in the US reached a value of $3.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% to $4.5 billion by 2022.

The market for fertility clinics is somewhat fragmented with a few large players having small share of the market. Major players in the market are IntegraMed, New Hope Fertility Clinic, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey, and others.

Assisted reproductive technology accounted for the largest share of the market for fertility clinics in 2016 at 70%. This was followed by Diagnostic Services segment which accounted for REDACTED of the fertility clinics market in 2016. Surgeries was the smallest segment accounting for REDACTED of the fertility clinics market in 2016.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2963582-us-fertility-clinics-market

The market is challenged by lack of insurance cover for infertility treatments, risks of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and cost and failure of vitro fertilization (IVF).

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the US fertility clinics market by segments. These segments include assisted reproductive technology, diagnostic services and surgeries.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the US market for fertility clinics

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends

- Market breakdowns by diagnostics services and assisted reproductive technology

- Coverage of major government regulations, recent industry developments, and the competitive landscape

- Information on leading companies, including

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2963582-us-fertility-clinics-market



Brief Company Profiles of the Leading Companies in the Market (Competitor Market Share)

Integramed,

New Hope Fertility Center,

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey And Colorado Center Of Reproductive Medicine

Colorado Center of Reproductive Medicine

Integramed

New Hope Fertility Center

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey



List of Tables

Summary

Table : US Fertility Clinic Services Market, Through 2022

Table 1 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market, Through 2016

Table 2 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market, Through 2022

Table 3 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market, by Segment, 2016

Table 4 : US Assisted Reproductive Technology Services Market, by Segment, 2016

Table 5 : US Diagnostic Services Market, by Segment, 2016

Table 6 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market Volume, by Segment, 2016

Table 7 : US Assisted Reproductive Technology Services Market Volume, by Segment, 2016

Table 8 : US Diagnostic Services Market Volume, by Segment, 2016

Table 9 : US Fertility Drugs Market, Through 2016

Table 10 : US Fertility Drugs Market, Through 2022

Table 11 : US Fertility Clinics Market Share, by Key Competitor, 2016-2020List of Figures

Summary Figure : US Fertility Clinic Services Market, 2017-2022

Figure 1 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market, 2012-2016

Figure 2 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market, 2017-2022

Figure 3 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market Share, by Segment, 2016

Figure 4 : US Assisted Reproductive Technology Services Market Share, by Segment, 2016

Figure 5 : US Diagnostic Services Market Share, by Segment, 2016

Figure 6 : US Fertility Clinic Services Market Volume Share, by Segment, 2016

Figure 7 : US Assisted Reproductive Technology Services Market Volume Share, by Segment, 2016

Figure 8 : US Diagnostic Services Market Volume Share, by Segment, 2016

Figure 9 : US Fertility Drugs Market, 2012-2016

Figure 10 : US Fertility Drugs Market, 2017-2022

Figure 11 : US Fertility Clinics Market Share, by Key Competitor, 2016-2020

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2963582

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.