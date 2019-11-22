Medical Device Security Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Global Medical Device Security Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Device Security Industry
Description
For patients, healthcare providers and device manufacturers, cybersecurity in healthcare is “the wild wild west”, according to Josh Singletary, CIO for the National Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (NH-ISAC). Singletary is referring to the number and types of threats, which range from ransomware to credential harvesting. The motivation in most cases is financial as healthcare associations report that protected heath information (PHI) records are worth $50 each on the black market, which is six times the value of a social security number. Credential harvesting can be used to access PHI records or for other aspects of identity theft in addition to credit card or other financial data. Most recently, ransomware such as WannaCry simply locked down internal systems until the medical provider paid a ransom via Bitcoin.
Protecting against these varied and increasingly sophisticated attacks is difficult as the medical information system footprint is quite large with multiple entry points. Providers must consider incursions across the entire stack of systems, ranging from enterprise IT infrastructure to networks and end points, especially medical devices.
In this environment, medical devices can be major entry points into vulnerable healthcare systems. “Devices have risks, you need to know them and work them,” Kevin Fu, CEO of Virta Laboratories and an associate professor and leading research participant for the Archimedes Center for Medical Device Security at the University of Michigan, has stated.
The state of vulnerability of medical devices increased in phases. Initially, there were few incursions so over time, legacy devices were deployed with minimal security. Within the last few years, however, the capability to access medical devices via remote wireless signals has ratcheted up risk.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2963545-medical-device-security-technologies-and-global-markets
A few recent cases include:
- Johnson & Johnson famously became the first device manufacturer to issue a security warning. The warning was regarding its Animus OneTouch Ping Insulin Pump, which could be accessed through unencrypted wireless remote communications to trigger a potential overdose.
- In another famous case, a consultant was able to remotely activate a pacemaker, giving him the ability to administer a potentially fatal shock.
- According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, more than 300 security breaches were reported by healthcare facilities in 2017, exposing 1.3 million patient records.
Responding to these threats, the U.S. FDA has set pre-market guidelines for cybersecurity risk management manufacturers. While these guidelines address new devices in the design and pre-approval phases, the FDA has also issued guidelines for post-market security, which affect the minimally protected installed base of legacy devices. These requirements require manufacturers to address security threats throughout the device lifecycle. The guidelines are stimulating new investment in hardware and software security by device manufacturers. Alongside this new investment in new spending by healthcare providers, who are deploying their own hardware and software security systems and hiring third-party monitoring, threat assessment and risk management services.
Report Scope:
This report covers the global market for medical device security technologies and provides regional analyses of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include chip sets, platforms, software, and services. The market is also segmented by end users such as providers, payers and manufacturers. Further, application areas such as consumer, wearable, embedded, and in-hospital devices are sized.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for medical device security technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Analyses of the market by technology, end user, application, and region.
- Discussion of the market opportunities for manufacturers, software firms, and services firms.
- Insight into the patent review and new developments in the market.
- Profiles of major companies in the industry.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2963545-medical-device-security-technologies-and-global-markets
Mentioned Key Players
Amazon
Comarch
KORE Telematics
Qualcomm
Analog Devices
ARM Holdings
CEVA Inc.
Diamond Systems
Eurotech
Kontron
Imagination Technologies
Intel
Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
Mercury Computer Systems
Microchip Technology
Microsemi
Microsoft Corp.
NXP Semiconductors
RadiSys
Renesas
Synopsys
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Acuson
Ametek
Analog Devices
Analogic
Bayer Medical Care
Beckman Coulter Inc
BEI SENSORS & SYSTEMS COMPANY INC.
Binsfeld Engineering
Biocontrol Medical Ltd.
Biotronik
BK Medical
Bokam Engineering
Boston Scientific
Brava LLC
Buivision
C2Cure
Canon
Cardio3 BioSciences
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Children’s Medical Center Corp
Cook Urological
Cooper Instruments & Systems
Creare
Custom Sensors & Technologies
Dow Global Technologies Inc.
Dräger
DWL Elektronische Systeme GmbH
ELA MEDICAL
ENDOVIA MEDICAL
Endress+Hauser
Erbe Elektomedizin GmbH
Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.
Ethicon
Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe
Fresenius Medical Care
General Electric
Geratherm Medical
Given Imaging
Hansen Medical Inc
Hearten Medical Inc.
Hoana Medical
Honeywell International Inc
Honeywell Sensing and Controls
IBM
Individual Monitoring Systems Inc
Industrial Technology Research Institute
Interface Inc.
INTEGRATED SENSING SYSTEMS
J. Morita Corp
Johns Hopkins University
Koike Medical Co. Ltd
Philips Electronics
Light Sciences
Medic4all
Medical Solutions
Medivance
Medtronic Inc.
MicroCHIPS
Micro Medical Devices
MicroVention
Midori America Corp
MKS Instruments Inc
National Science Foundation
Nellcor
Nexan Ltd.
NOCWatch
NVE Corp.
Olympus Optical
Ortivus
Palomar Medical Technologies Inc
Pearl Technology Holdings LLC
Physical Logic Medical Solutions Inc
PMT Corp.
Primary Children’s Medical Center
Princo Instruments
Remon
Sensor Scientific Inc
Siemens Healthcare
Sierra Medical Technology Inc.
Sorin Group
St. Jude Medical
Surgical Navigation Technologies
Tapuz
Toumaz Technology Ltd.,
Transmed Medizintechnik GmbH & Co.
Trumpf Medizin Systeme
ViOptix Inc.
Watlow
W.O.M. World of Medicine
Welch Allyn Protocol Inc
Continued...
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2963545
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.