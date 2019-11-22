Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotion Detection and Recognition - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emotion Detection and Recognition market worldwide is projected to grow by US$116.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 39.2%.



Natural Language Processing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 40%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$57.8 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Language Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 43.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Natural Language Processing will reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 37.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Affectiva (USA)

Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd. (Israel)

Crowdemotion Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Eyeris (USA)

Kairos AR, Inc. (USA)

Noldus Information Technology (The Netherlands)

Nviso SA (Switzerland)

Realeyes (United Kingdom)

Sentiance (Belgium)

Sightcorp BV (The Netherlands)

SkyBiometry (Lithuania)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Natural Language Processing (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Machine Learning (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Sensors (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Pattern Recognition (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Speech & Voice Recognition (Software Tool) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Sensing Software Tools & Apps (Software Tool) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Facial Expression Recognition (Software Tool) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Natural Language Processing (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Machine Learning (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Sensors (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Pattern Recognition (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Speech & Voice Recognition (Software Tool) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Sensing Software Tools & Apps (Software Tool) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Facial Expression Recognition (Software Tool) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Natural Language Processing (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Machine Learning (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Sensors (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Pattern Recognition (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Speech & Voice Recognition (Software Tool) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Sensing Software Tools & Apps (Software Tool) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Facial Expression Recognition (Software Tool) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0k2d9

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.