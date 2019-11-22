Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to the Kingdom of Morocco, 20-23 Nov 2019

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean is on a working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco from 20 to 23 November 2019.

SM Teo called on Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani on 21 November 2019 in Rabat. Both leaders reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between Singapore and Morocco. They had a wide-ranging discussion on developments in Morocco and security challenges, and exchanged views on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In Rabat, SM Teo had separate meetings with Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit; Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita; Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq; and senior security officials. They exchanged views on the regional security situation, the fight against extremism and rehabilitation efforts. Both sides also discussed ways to work together in combatting terror and radical ideology.

SM Teo was also hosted to dinner by President of the National Museums Foundation Mehdi Qotbi on 20 October 2019, which was attended by Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Dr Abdelkader Amara; Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicraft and Social Economy Nadia Fettah Alaoui; and Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment Aziz Rebbah. SM Teo had useful discussions with the Ministers on ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. SM Teo also met Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Said Amzazi over breakfast on 22 November 2019, to discuss developments in the education sector and ways to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

SM Teo will visit Fez and the University of Al Qarawiyyin on 22 November 2019. SM Teo will be meeting President of the University Dr Amal Jalal, who will also host SM Teo and the delegation to lunch.

SM Teo is accompanied by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, Members of Parliament Mr Christopher de Souza and Mr Sitoh Yih Pin, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and other agencies.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.