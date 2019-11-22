There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,365 in the last 365 days.

Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insurance and Securities Sector Supervision

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

November 22, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The insurance sector in Malta is relatively large and sophisticated. The sector has grown significantly since Malta’s accession to the European Union (EU) in 2004, and its total assets amounted to €11.9 billion (105 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) at end-2017. Its sophisticated structure is evidenced by the presence of four professional reinsurers, eight captive insurers, 14 protected cell companies (PCC), and one reinsurance special purpose vehicle (SPV). The life insurance and reinsurance industries are highly concentrated.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/348

English

Publication Date:

November 21, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513520896/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MLTEA2019007

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

52

