Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insurance and Securities Sector Supervision
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
November 22, 2019
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
The insurance sector in Malta is relatively large and sophisticated. The sector has grown significantly since Malta’s accession to the European Union (EU) in 2004, and its total assets amounted to €11.9 billion (105 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) at end-2017. Its sophisticated structure is evidenced by the presence of four professional reinsurers, eight captive insurers, 14 protected cell companies (PCC), and one reinsurance special purpose vehicle (SPV). The life insurance and reinsurance industries are highly concentrated.
Country Report No. 19/348
English
November 21, 2019
9781513520896/1934-7685
1MLTEA2019007
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
52
