Malta : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insurance and Securities Sector Supervision

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

November 22, 2019

The insurance sector in Malta is relatively large and sophisticated. The sector has grown significantly since Malta’s accession to the European Union (EU) in 2004, and its total assets amounted to €11.9 billion (105 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) at end-2017. Its sophisticated structure is evidenced by the presence of four professional reinsurers, eight captive insurers, 14 protected cell companies (PCC), and one reinsurance special purpose vehicle (SPV). The life insurance and reinsurance industries are highly concentrated.