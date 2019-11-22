Bobbie Belle of Everything Entertainment LLC to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An independent record label is one that operates without the funding of any of the major media giants, Universal, Sony, and Warner. With fewer financial resources, the Indie record label may face more challenges, but many have literally been thriving. One particularly exceptional Indie label Everything Entertainment LLC is rapidly rising to the forefront of becoming one of the best Indie record labels of all time.

Bobbie Belle is the founder and CEO of Everything Entertainment LLC working with performers from different walks of life and genres such as Hip Hop, Gospel, Pop, and R&B.

“One of the biggest benefits working with my label is that it doesn’t matter what walk of life you come from or if you are struggling financially,” says Bobbie. “We are prepared to market all talented artists and we do it diligently, with perseverance, and absolute dedication to our artists.”

Undeterred by the challenges Indie record labels face, Bobbie is a true visionary full of positive energy, street smarts, and an optimistic business sense. Her hard work and unique talents are rapidly gaining recognition and momentum. Most recently Bobbie was featured in P.O.W.E.R. magazine, Professional Organization Of Women of Excellence, as Professional of the Year for 2020. Last year she appeared on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square New York City.

Recognizing that hopeful, aspiring artists will be drawn to the prestige of big record labels, Bobbie also reminds us how many of these media giants are bombarded with hundreds of demos a day which can be off putting. Not only that her label gives her clients creative control to put their music out with their vision in mind.

Currently Bobbie is promoting her up and coming superstars exploding on the scene such as Charm Streeter, Popatop, and EdotZ Walker, all delivering a myriad of unique, original, fresh, upbeat sounds.Born and raised in Harlem, Charm Streeter is an exceptionally skilled rapper and talented lyricist currently working on his first album. Charm Streeter is Bobbie’s right hand in all musical aspects of the business. Another emerging gifted artist, EdotZ Walker, comes from a family of Pastors. He possesses an excellent ear for harmony and is set to become the next big thing in Gospel music. His album Kick to My Soul has an anticipated release date of February 2020. Popatop released his debut album Popatop in July of 2019. Known for lyrical aggression and his raw and gritty style Popatop’s music based on his true life experiences overcoming hardships, and how can we rise above adversity to make our dreams come true.

“We want our label to be different, one that sends a positive message,” says Bobbie. “Being a rapper doesn’t mean you have to be mixed up in violence, gangs, drugs, and chaos. We promote non-violence, unity, harmony and peace as the world should be.”

Blessed with an altruistic heart of gold, Bobbie continually makes meaningful contributions to her community and far beyond. Whenever possible, she distributes blankets to the homeless. She just adopted two adorable rescue pit bulls and contributes to children’s funds.

“I aspire to be the most talk about Indie labels in the world,” says Bobbie. “I want us to be recognized for being highly ethical, motivated, and for putting out the most cutting edge superior content.”

Bobbie works diligently every day welcoming every challenge determined to attain success for all her artists.

“When they achieve their dreams I also achieve mine,” says Bobbie. “With my label every artist is promised to achieve the highest success when they work hard and tap into their highest potential.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Bobbie Belle in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday November 26th at 3 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any question for our guest call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Bobbie Belle please visit www.everythingentertainmentllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.