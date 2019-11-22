Global Silicone Powder Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Silicone is a synthesized polymer comprising of two main elements which are silicon, oxygen and some other elements, most widely used being carbon and hydrogen. Generally it is a liquid or a solid with plasticity and rubber like feature like high elasticity and has different properties which are highly useful. Some of Silicone properties include low toxicity, electrical insulation and high heat resistance.

Silicone Powder have similar features like silicone including light diffusibility, lubricity, weather resistance, impact resistance and heat resistance. It is a high performing compound and enhances properties of various products such as paints, rubbers, inks, coating materials and synthetic resins when mixed together.

Its widespread use has made it a high in demand compound. The research and development for more efficient with greater properties silicone powder will be driving the growth in the future.

Key Players:

ChengDu Silike Technology CO.LTD

AkzoNobel Powder Coatings

Eternal Materials Co Ltd

Topco Technologies

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiang Xi Xin Jia Yi New Materials Co., Ltd.

Innotek Technology Limited

Fitz Chem LLC

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation

Arkema

Wacker Chemie AG

EdgeTech Industries，LLC

Segmentation:

The global silicone powder market can be categorized based upon type, applications, industry and region.

Based upon type, the silicone powder market is categorized as

Hybrid

Rubber

Resin

Others

Based upon application, the silicone powder market is categorized as

Rubber Based Additive

Plastic Based Additive

Surfactant

Others

Based upon industry, the silicone powder market can be categorized as

Medical

Personal Care

Kitchen Ware

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Based upon Region, the silicone powder market can be categorized as

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

North America is a major contributor to the global market of Silicone Powder. With major automotive, electronics and medical industries, high industrial output and a global trade route has driven the growth of the silicone powder in the region. USA and Canada are major countries with dominates the global market.

Europe is the second largest market for silicone powder. The region has a high demand owing to highly industrialized economy. Countries like Germany, Switzerland and France are major market for silicone powder owing to highly organized automotive, electrical and electronics industry. The region has a high focus on research and innovation of the sector has given way to more efficient and useful grades of silicone powder.

Asia Pacific is another major market for silicone powder. With greater focus on pharmaceutical, automotive industry and electronics, the region has seen exponential growth. Major trade activities, high demand and demographic dividends has boosted the growth in the region. China is the second largest producer of silicone powder and its related products and has grown exponentially over the last few years.

China, Japan and India are key markets driving the growth of silicone powder in the region.

Industry News:

Market innovation and research will be driving the growth of Silicone Powder in the next five years. With innovation on silicone infused polymer to increase efficiency and durability of many industrial compound, the silicone powder has seen a spurt in global demand.

