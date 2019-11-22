ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data on ASLAN003 in AML in Haematologica Journal

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN, TPEx:6497), a clinical-stage oncology and immunology focused biopharma company, today announced that new preclinical data characterising ASLAN003 as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) has been published in the November issue of Haematologica Journal. The findings support ASLAN003’s potential as a potent human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor and novel target for differentiation therapy with a favourable toxicity profile.



In the study, ASLAN003 was shown to inhibit protein synthesis and induce differentiation of AML cell lines via activation of AP-1 transcription factors. The study also confirmed that ASLAN003-meditated AP-1 activation is important for the reversal of the blocked differentiation of AML cells.

ASLAN003 is an orally active, potent inhibitor of DHODH that has the potential to be first-in-class in AML. In clinical studies, ASLAN003 has demonstrated potent inhibition of DHODH, a lack of toxicities associated with first generation inhibitors and other novel AML therapies, and the potential to induce differentiation in blast cells and applicability in a broad range of AML patients. ASLAN003 has been awarded orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. ASLAN recently completed a phase 2a study of ASLAN003 in AML and is reviewing future development plans.

The publication, titled ‘ASLAN003, a potent dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor for differentiation of acute myeloid leukemia’, is available to view at: http://www.haematologica.org/content/early/2019/11/06/haematol.2019.230482.long

About ASLAN003

ASLAN003 is an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) that has the potential to be first-in-class in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Licensed from Almirall in 2012, ASLAN has global rights for all non-topical and non-dermatological indications. AML is a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells, characterised primarily by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells that build up in the bone marrow and interfere with the production of normal blood cells. ASLAN is conducting a phase 2 clinical trial to develop ASLAN003 in AML and is also exploring other solid tumour types where DHODH may be relevant.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN, TPEx:6497) is a clinical-stage oncology and immunology focused biopharma company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialisation, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN’s clinical portfolio is comprised of three product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN’s partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope, progress and outcome of the Company’s on-going clinical studies, the Company’s business strategy, the Company’s plans to develop and commercialise its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates, the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation the risk factors described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2019.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.







