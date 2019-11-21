Tractor Supply Company Donates $50,000 to PEDIGREE Foundation

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that it raised $50,000 between July – Sept. 2019 for PEDIGREE Foundation, a grant making organization committed to helping homeless dogs get adopted. As part of a special charitable promotion with Mars Petcare, Tractor Supply stores nationwide donated $1 for every PEDIGREE Brand purchase to fund grants for dog rescue groups and shelters.

“Tractor Supply is very proud that our customers and team members joined together to help support the PEDIGREE Foundation in its mission to find dogs loving homes,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “Through this charitable promotion, we were able to continue our focus of supporting pet and animal organizations that provide safety and security for dogs that need it most.”

The PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private foundation established in 2008, is committed to finding forever homes for the millions of homeless dogs across the country. The Foundation has provided more than 5,500 grants and contributed more than $8 million to organizations with a commitment to saving the lives of homeless dogs.

“The generous annual donation from Tractor Supply allows our team to continue the mission of finding forever homes for dogs,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “We are grateful to Tractor Supply customers who participated in this promotion, providing additional funds for our grant programs to help shelters and rescue organizations across the country get more dogs adopted.”

Tractor Supply’s donation to the PEDIGREE Foundation is part of the Company’s continued philanthropic efforts to make a difference and give back to the communities they serve. For more information on the community involvement, please visit IR.TractorSupply.com/Overview .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,814 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,500 grants and $8 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help: www.PEDIGREEFoundation.org .

