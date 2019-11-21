Medcolcanna expands Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Corporate Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (TSX-V: MCCN) (“Medcolcanna” or the “Company”) announces the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Daniel Herrera as Chief Corporate Development Officer. Daniel will lead Medcolcanna’s corporate development function, including the global export market sales development, Global Partnerships and strategic corporate investments. Pursuant his employment agreement executed on November 19, 2019, and subject to applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals, he will be issued shares in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of the closing price of the shares of the Company on that date.



Daniel was previously with CannTrust Holdings Inc., where he was Director of Global Strategy and Business Development also serving as lead of the Global Partnerships and Investments group, where he advised on several M&A and sales transactions in Denmark, Germany, Australia and the US, including acquisition and licensing of technologies related to the cannabis and biopharmaceutical sector.

Daniel comes to Medcolcanna with over 15 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry serving in various commercial and strategic roles at Eli Lilly and Company. Daniel is a graduate of McGill University, the University of Montreal and earned an MBA from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University.

Felipe De La Vega, Medcolcanna’s CEO, said, “We are pleased to welcome Daniel to our senior leadership team to accelerate export sales from Colombia, enhance strategic partnerships and potential transactions that will further accelerate Medcolcanna’s long-term global growth. Daniel shares our company’s commitment to a disciplined, strategic approach in pursuing growth opportunities. His cannabis and pharmaceutical industry experience and knowledge will be valuable as we work to capitalize on the many strategic opportunities available to us and continue to pursue the disruptive potential of cannabis across industries including pharmaceuticals, alcohol, consumer goods, functional food and beverage, retail, nutraceutical and veterinary.”

ABOUT MEDCOLCANNA



Medcolcanna is a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company, whose fully licensed operations are based in Colombia. Led by a proven and successful management team, Medcolcanna has facilities in optimal growing locations which positions the Company to become a global leader in the medical cannabis market.

Medcolcanna employs state of the art organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high-quality products. The Company’s scalable production model and network of pharmaceutical partnerships globally ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry.

Medcolcanna Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Reid, CFO

Carrera 49b # 93-62

Bogotá, Colombia

Phone: +571 642-9113

Email: info@medcolcanna.com

Juan José Arango, Marketing Director

Carrera 49b # 93-62

Bogotá, Colombia

Phone: +571 642-9113

Email: info@medcolcanna.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

Medcolcanna assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.



