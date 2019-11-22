Introducting ACI's Brand New Think Tank on Rx Drug Advertising and Promotion

January 31, 2020 | New York, NY

Embrace This New Era of Advertising with Creative and FDA-Compliant Promotional Campaigns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute is pleased to announce Moulakshi (Mou) Roychowdhury - Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs – Advertising & Labeling with Allergan will be chairing ACI’s Inaugural Executive Think Tank on Rx Drug Advertising and Promotion taking place in New York City on January 31, 2020.

Enter our boardroom and engage in an interactive discussion with Ms. Roychowdhury and a faculty of representatives from companies such as Bayer Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Sanofi concentrating on the regulations and guidelines that will impact advertising and promotion in the Rx pharmaceutical space.

This “who’s who” of pharmaceutical advertising and promotion will explore new avenues of communication through in-depth discussion, as well as interactive examples against a backdrop of evolving FDA guidance in this area. Join us as we analyze, debate, and engage in case studies focused on:

- The CFL guidance and understanding what it means to promote within the label

- The risks and benefits of developing advertising campaigns intended for social media platforms

- New advertising and promotion controversies including, promotional campaigns for controlled substances and the communication of pricing information

- Fostering greater and more effective collaboration between the legal, compliance, and regulatory teams

Don’t miss your chance to take part in a case study examining best practices for developing a compliant and creative promotional campaign for a mock Rx pharmaceutical product.

View our full speaker faculty as well as the complete agenda at https://www.americanconference.com/Rx-Drug-Advertising-Think-Tank/. Registration is now open with best rates available until December 13th.



