Flushing Bank Hosts a South Asian Business Community Networking Event

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced that they hosted a networking event on November 20 at Akbar Restaurant in Garden City to introduce Flushing Bank to community leaders, property owners, and members of the South Asian business community.



John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In December, we will be opening a new location in Hicksville providing us with an additional Long Island location and continued access to a multicultural community including Asian and South Asian markets. Last night’s event was a way for us to introduce Flushing Bank to prominent members of the South Asian community. After our branch opening in mid-December, we plan to host additional events with other members of the community to familiarize them with our relationship-based approach to community banking and product and service offerings.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.



Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.



Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Flushing Bank

718-961-5400



