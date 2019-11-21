DHT Holdings, Inc. announces closing of public secondary offering of DHT common stock by BW Group Limited and resignation of Anders Onarheim from its board of directors

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, BERMUDA, November 21, 2019 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) today announced the closing of the previously announced registered underwritten public offering of 14,680,880 shares of DHT common stock held by BW Group Limited (“BW Group”). DHT did not offer any shares in or receive any proceeds from the offering. The total number of shares of DHT common stock outstanding did not change as a result of the offering.

The offering represented approximately 10% of the outstanding shares of DHT common stock. BW Group holds 34,159,674 shares, or approximately 23.3% of the outstanding shares of DHT common stock, following the transaction.

Following the completion of the offering, BW Group Chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao commented:

“BW Group merged its VLCC fleet with DHT in 2017 with a view to supporting consolidation and building a stronger VLCC platform. Having since made significant additional investments across the tanker, gas, and upstream sectors, BW Group divested some of its shares of DHT common stock in order to balance its portfolio. We also believe this will improve free float and liquidity for other shareholders in DHT. ”

“DHT is a well-managed company with a clear strategy and strong capital discipline at a time of positive fundamentals in the shipping cycle. We believe the company is well positioned and we will still be a large and supportive shareholder following this transaction.”

Effective upon the completion of the offering, Mr. Anders Onarheim, one of BW Group’s two designees to DHT’s board of directors, resigned from the board of directors in accordance with the requirements of the existing Investor Rights Agreement between DHT and BW Group. DHT does not currently intend to immediately fill the vacancy on its board of directors resulting from Mr. Onarheim’s resignation. Certain other changes to DHT’s corporate governance and related matters also went into effect upon the completion of the offering in accordance with the Investor Rights Agreement.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway.

