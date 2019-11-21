Apollos University received the Great Falls, MT Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year Award

Mr. Shane Etzwiler, President/CEO, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Dr. Scott Eidson accepted Small Business of the Year Award during Football themed ceremony.

Apollos University was honored with the “Small Business of the Year Award” during the football themed, Great Falls, MT Chamber Annual Dinner Award Celebration

We are extremely pleased to see Apollos’ leadership and involvement in the Great Falls business community!” — Mr. Shane Etzwiler

GREAT FALLS, MONTANA (MT), UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apollos University was honored with the “Small Business of the Year Award” during the football themed, Great Falls, MT Chamber Annual Dinner Award Celebration. The award was presented to Apollos President, Dr. Scott Eidson by Mr. Shane Etzwiler. President/CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.Upon relocating to Great Falls, Montana, Apollos University determined the best way to get involved with the community was to join the Chamber and then to engage and participate in the many and various opportunities the Chamber offers. Through participation in the Chamber, Apollos has seen and reaped the tremendous benefits the Great Falls Area Chamber has to offer to its members. Community Involvement is one of the core values of the university and this value was quickly evidenced as Apollos became a member of the local area. The Apollos staff has been actively involved with the Chamber from the very first ribbon cutting in 2017, to participating in the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee, Business Advocacy Committee, and the Military Affairs Committee.Mr. Etzwiler commented, “We have seen and applauded Apollos University’s growth with their office expansion with another Ribbon Cutting in 2019, and each employee’s involvement in a number of ways through our Business 4 Breakfast events, Business After Hours, Quarterly Luncheons, and Annual Dinners.”In addition to winning the Great Falls Area Small Business of the Year Award, Dr. Scott Eidson previously was awarded the Ambassador of the Quarter earlier in the year.Mr. Etzwiler summarized his comments when he stated, “We are extremely pleased to see Apollos’ leadership and involvement in the Great Falls business community!”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.