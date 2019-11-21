RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards Recognizes Eve & Co’s Melinda Rombouts as a ‘One to Watch’ Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) Eve & Co is proud to announce that Melinda Rombouts, President and CEO, accepted the Ones to Watch Award at the 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards, presented by Women of Influence, on Wednesday evening. The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading female entrepreneurs.



“We are proud and honoured to recognize the incredible achievements of this year’s award recipients,” says Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO & Head of Events, Women of Influence. “As we embark on the start of a new decade in 2020, the success that has been achieved by this group of innovators and change makers is a strong testament to the bright future of Canadian business.”

Melinda Rombouts was selected out of 9,000 nominees from across Canada to submit an application to the judging committee and be subject to a due diligence process by KPMG for the award. She is recognized as an agricultural entrepreneur and the first woman founder and CEO to receive a licence to cultivate under what is now referred to as the Cannabis Act.

“I am very humbled to accept the 2019 RBC Women of Influence Ones to Watch Award. At Eve, we put such emphasis on supporting women both personally and professionally. Achievements and milestones, such as this award, are a result of the hard work and dedication of our amazing team.” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve.

The 2019 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are presented by RBC. Award sponsors include The Diversity Institute, RBC, TELUS and our official Due Diligence partner KPMG.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a 220,000 sq. ft. greenhouse licensed for the production, processing and sales of dried cannabis, cannabis plants and processing of cannabis oil located in Strathroy, Ontario.

Eve & Co has completed construction of an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co’s total greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

ABOUT THE RBC CANADIAN WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading female entrepreneurs. The awards are an initiative of Women of Influence, an award-winning organization dedicated to advancing women globally.

ABOUT WOMEN OF INFLUENCE

Women of Influence, now in its 25th year, is one of North America’s leading organizations offering solutions to further women’s career advancement. With courses in executive leadership, global events, and print and digital content, Women of Influence annually reaches over 300,000 professional women and men across Canada and internationally. Signature events include the Women of Influence Luncheon Series and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. For more information, please visit www.womenofinfluence.ca .

