2020 Elections Meet New Multi-Channel Platform Wrapify to Convert Opinions and Earn Votes

Political Candidates Use Wrapify’s Digital Platform Powered by the Gig Economy to Share Powerful Messages and Put Cash Back into the Pockets of the People

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapify , the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands powered by OOH and the gig economy, has announced it will deploy its wrapped vehicles on the 2020 election trail beginning November 2019 in New Hampshire, featuring political candidates’ campaigns on cars throughout the state. Wrapify is the only ad platform in U.S. history that provides widespread visibility and delivers measurable results for political candidates, while boosting jobs for the American population. Political candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is the first to capitalize on Wrapify’s unique, one-of-a-kind digital marketing platform.



In 2020, brands will continue to focus more of their overall out-of-home display budgets toward digital out-of-home (DOOH), and DOOH will be more integrated with digital buys than ever before. Last year, DOOH accounted for 37.3% of the total global OOH ad spend, according to estimates from WARC . The same report predicts that DOOH will grow 10.1% each year between 2018 and 2021.

2020 candidates are already searching for strategic outlets beyond traditional channels to market themselves and reach constituents in a more differentiated, personal and trackable way. Wrapify presents a new opportunity for political candidates to allocate campaign budgets to creatively reach voters and share their message throughout the voter journey with moments for influence, action and support.

“We work with brands, advertisers and marketers looking for new and powerful ways to reach hyper-targeted audiences -- so working with political candidates is a natural fit for Wrapify,” said James Heller, CEO and co-founder of Wrapify. “Beyond that, everyday drivers are able to monetize their trips by placing advertisements on their vehicles, which puts money back into the pockets of the people while promoting for any campaign. Wrapify is excited to work with Rocky to promote his political campaign in a creative way to connect with the community, launching first here in New Hampshire.”

Wrapify is available to anybody that drives and is looking to make extra money for their everyday commute or routes. Existing gig economy workers such as Lyft, Uber, GrubHub and Postmates drivers are also able to leverage Wrapify’s platform to earn more by monetizing their typical routines and routes.

About Wrapify

With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment - while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.

Brands including AT&T, Coca-Cola and Salesforce reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real-time to measure performance.

200,000+ drivers in the U.S. use the Wrapify app to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015 and recently named #309 on the 2019 Inc. 500, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Learn more at wrapify.com .

