Arena Solutions' Andrea Pitts Recognized as One of The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Solutions , the leading provider of cloud-based product development solutions for high tech, consumer electronics, and medical device industries, is proud to announce its Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Andrea Pitts, has been named one of the top 50 women leaders in SaaS (software-as-a-service) by The Software Report for 2019. Andrea was chosen from over 3,500 leadership nominations of prominent women globally. Her contributions and accomplishments have helped transform how SaaS solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management software (QMS) are sold.



“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top female leaders in SaaS and exciting to be part of a company that enables its customers to innovate and introduce products to market fast,” said Pitts.

“We are thrilled Andrea is receiving such an accolade for her contributions at Arena,” said Craig Livingston, CEO, Arena Solutions. “We commend her for her commitment, hard work, and leadership.”

According to The Software Report, “these awardees are some of the most accomplished women across the software industry. This year, we would also like to recognize the companies which these leaders represent for they helped create an environment where a woman could thrive in her career.”

Determined largely through peer feedback, the judges paid particular attention to substantive comments about each nominee’s character and accomplishments, as well the degree to which a nominee contributed to benefit her organization.

Andrea holds a key role in Arena Solutions’ organizational structure: She is responsible for overseeing the company’s entire global sales organization, from business development and business partner alliances to sales and solution consulting. Andrea has been able to leverage her more than two decades of experience managing and expanding successful sales teams to craft new sales processes and best practices that regularly exceed revenue targets.

