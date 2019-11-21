SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MTCH MYGN TWTR CGC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Class Period: August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019
Get additional information about MTCH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530
Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Class Period: September 2, 2016 and August 13, 2019
Get additional information about MYGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019
Class Period: August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019
Get additional information about TWTR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530
Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020
Class Period: June 21, 2019 and November 13, 2019
Get additional information about CGC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.