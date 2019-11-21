SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MTCH MYGN TWTR CGC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019

Get additional information about MTCH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Class Period: September 2, 2016 and August 13, 2019

Get additional information about MYGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Class Period: August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019

Get additional information about TWTR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

Class Period: June 21, 2019 and November 13, 2019

Get additional information about CGC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4530

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.