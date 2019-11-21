Movement Industries Corporation (OTC: MVNT) Releases Details on its New Process Solutions Division  

/EIN News/ -- Purchase Orders Pending for Mass Transfer Equipment and Extraction Units



Houston, TX, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (“Movement”), formerly Visual Healthcare Corp, today announced preliminary details on its new process solutions division. The process solutions division will provide engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and installation for mass transfer equipment such as trays, packing, distributors and ancillary hardware for the refining and petrochemical industries, as well as distillation and extraction units for the agriculture industry.

Mass transfer is the physical movement of various masses from one location to another, often involving a change in state, such as from a solid to a liquid or a liquid to a gas. Mass transfer occurs in many processes, including evaporation, drying and distillation. As the mass is moved, it is usually filtered for purification or separated into various forms.

In practical terms, mass transfer involves the separation and extraction of various usable end products from a raw resource such as oil, gas, corn or hemp. Mass transfer has a major role in most industries and establishing a presence in mass transfer will be a move into the petrochemical space, a recession-resistant industry due to government statutes requiring scheduled maintenance of refineries and the role of the industry in producing almost every product used in the world, from gasoline to plastic spoons, jet fuel to electronics.

Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of Movement Industries, stated, “Our strategy is to utilize our core manufacturing capabilities to create product lines used in multiple industries to increase our margins, and then to package those products with services to create comprehensive solutions that provide predictable long-term, recurring revenues. Process solutions provide us with a nice entry point into several of our target markets from which we can expand our product and service offerings to increase our revenues per customer.”

Movement has several large purchase orders pending for mass transfer equipment and extraction units and plans to have the engineering designs for several new products completed within the next few weeks. The company has already acquired several machines to manufacture these products and is currently installing them at its main facility in Houston, Texas. The company expects its new division to begin generating revenues early in the first quarter of 2020.

About Movement Industries Corporation, formerly Visual Healthcare Corp.

Movement, formerly Visual Healthcare Corp., invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. Movement’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

Movement’s vision is to create prosperity locally and growth globally in every community around the world by empowering individuals and industry to advanced humanity through innovation.

Stay up to date by following Movement Industries at twitter.com/mvmntin or subscribe to updates at our website at https://mvmnt.in

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve is a leading supplier of valves across multiple industries with the primary focus on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. Hi-Alloy is a certified ISO 9001:2015 and API Q1 company that provides the global energy market with an extensive product line and exceptional service.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit www.hialloyvalve.com. Make sure to follow Hi-Alloy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hialloyvalve.

Please direct all inquiries to:

Contact Information:



MVNT Shareholder/Investor Inquiries

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com



Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief or expectations of the Movement and members of its management team with respect to the Movement’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Movement’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Movement’s website. Movement disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.