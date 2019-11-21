Questex’s Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange Announces 2020 Event to Take Place at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas

Offers One-to-One Meetings and Networking Opportunities for Meeting and Event-Planning Professionals and Incentive Buyers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s 11th annual Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), the essential event for networking, growing and maximizing Caribbean and Mexican meeting, incentives, conferencing and exhibition (MICE) business, will take place at Atlantis Paradise Island , the Bahamas from October 26-29, 2020.



“The Bahamas and Nassau Paradise Island represent an ideal location for meetings organized by North American planners for so many reasons,” said Bryan Gay, Senior Vice President of Sales, Atlantis Paradise Island. “Among them, the non-stop flights from numerous U.S. and Canadian airports, the sophisticated entertainment and nightlife options, as well as the fact that English is spoken in the Bahamas.”

The event, held in partnership with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), will feature culturally immersive activities and receptions. Additionally, CMITE is the only event in this market to offer private, one-to-one pre-scheduled appointments in deluxe hotel rooms. In two and a half days, CMITE connects pre-qualified, fully hosted, North American meeting planners and incentive buyers with leading Caribbean and Mexican suppliers to cultivate meaningful industry relationships.

“All of us in The Islands of The Bahamas, and particularly Nassau Paradise Island, are delighted to have Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) return to our beautiful destination. If crystal-blue seas, soft sand and island comforts piqued your interest in Nassau Paradise Island, you’ll be thrilled to know that planning a meeting here can be as carefree as the getaway,” said George Brice, Vice President, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. “With an array of resorts and hotels suitable for accommodating groups of any size and state-of-the-art meeting facilities with multiple venues, and taking into account the proximity to the U.S. (less than an hour off the coast of south Florida), Nassau Paradise Island will be showcasing the very best options for incentive and corporate meetings.”

Questex Travel Group’s MICE events have proven to be successful with their one-to-one meetings, top-of-the-line training and networking opportunities for meeting and event-planning professionals as well as incentive buyers.

For the latest event information on CMITE, visit https://www.cmiteevent.com/ .

