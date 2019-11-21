BOURBON - Press release: Update on the calendar of BOURBON Corporation reorganization proceedings

/EIN News/ -- Marseilles, November 21, 2019,

Update on the calendar of BOURBON Corporation reorganization proceedings

As part of the reorganization proceedings opened since August 7, 2019 to the benefit of the holding BOURBON Corporation and its sub-holding BOURBON Maritime, the Marseilles Commercial Court have set November 20 as the date for submission of the two companies takeover offers. Four candidates have submitted an offer concerning assets and activities of BOURBON Corporation and/or BOURBON Maritime.

In accordance with the conclusions of its judgment of 18 November 2019, the Commercial Court has set 10 December 2019 as the date for review of the takeover bids.

This context doesn’t allow a resumption of the listing of Bourbon Corporation (shares and bonds).

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS

BOURBON Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607 +33 144 824 634 investor-relations@bourbon-online.com

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr Corporate Communication Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732 christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.