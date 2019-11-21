Starkey’s Livio AI Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019

Annual list recognizes 100 groundbreaking inventions that are making the world a better place

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey Hearing Technologies is proud to announce that Livio AI, the world’s first multi-purpose hearing aid, has earned a place on TIME’s 2019 list of best inventions in the accessibility category. A widely recognized and prestigious designation, this list highlights inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.

TIME uses a rigorous, multi-step process to assemble the annual list. Contenders from around the world are evaluated on key factors, including originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what’s possible.

Livio AI, the world’s first Healthable hearing aid, has revolutionized what hearing health means. It features integrated sensors and artificial intelligence, providing superior sound quality and the ability to track both body and brain health. By providing direct monitoring of physical and cognitive activity, including fall alerts and transcription features, Livio AI raises awareness about the deep connection between treating hearing loss and reducing health risks, like cognitive decline and heart disease.

“I’d like to thank TIME for this incredible recognition. We are humbled and proud to be on this list and in the company of other innovative companies that are truly making the world a better place,” said Starkey President Brandon Sawalich. “I’m grateful to the entire Starkey team for its relentless dedication to helping people hear better, so they can live better. Thank you for continuing to push us to break technological boundaries and transform hearing health as we know it.”

The new issue of TIME, featuring Starkey and Livio AI, goes on sale tomorrow, November 22, 2019.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned and operated provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 6,000 employees, operates 26+ facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

